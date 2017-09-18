LETTERS: Religious freedom has its limit

I AM all for religious freedom.

People should be able to worship whatever god they want in whatever manner they want. I don't think many of us find the prospect of living in China, Burma or Iran and having religious views which differ from the majority as particularly appealing.

However, we also need to be clear about what "religious freedom” is not. It seems to be a phrase which is used a lot these days without a lot of thought.

The head of the Australian Christian Lobby this week claimed that he thought it was okay for children to be forced into "Gay Conversion Therapy” - a practice associated with PTSD and alarming rate of suicides. The doctor who claimed she was being harassed about being part of the "No” campaign has also advocated these practices. This is the same ridiculous approach which is ridiculed in the movie Borat.

Many people find it offensive that people with influence promote this unscientific garbage and whenever they are called out, these individuals have been very quick to act the victim.

It becomes a case of "You can't criticise me for my religious views”, while they relish in the martyrdom of being nailed to some sort of metaphorical cross.

These individuals are not being picked on because of their "religious views”.

They are being criticised because their ideas are crackpot and do not deserve a place in a sensible debate.

If they can't deal with the backlash then these invertebrates would be better keeping their nutty ideas to themselves.

Robert Forsythe

Glenlee

Country going to hell in a handbasket

IF our pioneers worked their guts out building this country and servicemen who sacrificed their lives for this country were able to see the social decline, degradation, political incompetence and bastardisation, the selling off of our birth right that is taking over this country, they would be appalled and despondent that what they had worked and died for was/is all for nothing.

This country is fast going to hell in a hand basket the same as the rest of the world. With the present state of affairs, this country has no future.

NWH Timms

Bungundarra

Slaughter impossible with no pain, fear

THE Festival of Sacrifice takes place in all Muslim societies, particularly in the Middle East and South-East Asia, and is responsible for the deaths of 100 million innocent sheep, cattle, goats and camels.

The article in the Morning Bulletin, Sept 15th, "A focus on animal welfare”, highlighted the Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive officer Simon Westaway's attempt to placate caring people, who obviously know it is impossible to slaughter so many animals with, as he says,"no fear and no pain”.

That is an oxymoron. He knows only too well that self-regulation of this vile industry is akin to "having a fox to guard the henhouse”.

The Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System is not worth the paper it is written on, as how is it enforced and who enforces it? Australia does not provide enough people to make a modicum of difference for these innocents, and ESCAS has led to absolutely no prosecutions for animal welfare breaches, in these hell holes where animals are killed in front of each other, in appalling conditions.

It is to Australians' great shame that we allow this disgusting trade to continue.'

Diane Cornelius

Seacliff Park SA

Aussies should own their own resources

OUR government wants media laws to be fair and balanced. Is this a new discovery by government?

The Australian people own our resources and they should be for the benefit of all. But we are treated less than fairly. Our gas is exported for three cents a kilo but we pay $3 per kilo for bottled gas. Oil is cheap but the price of petrol is high and reaping a fortune in fuel tax to the tune of squillions a day. Electricity: once at a fair price but now more than doubled in price. Water: once free but now we pay dearly for something the government doesn't produce. The economy is bleeding but the bureaucrats are making millions from the suffering people by unnecessary charges and overtaxing. If government helps us any more we'll drown in the greedy world of excessive charges. Is it any wonder farmers are suiciding? Woollies wants to boycott Aussie farmers. The farmers would be better off selling their produce on the side of the road. Oops, there's a law against that. What isn't there a law against?

Jay Nauss, Glen Aplin

PM must pull the luddites into line

RECENTLY the PM said that the Coalition's energy policy was based on engineering and economics and not ideology as the ALP's was. I am sorry Mr Turnbull but the evidence does not support the statement.

Several reports from reliable sources, of which I have mentioned three in earlier letters, show that renewables are now, or will be in a few years, cheaper than coal-fired generation. I am using the most modern ultra supercritical generation with carbon capture and storage in the comparison. These would still emit about 80kg of CO2 per MWh, then there is the emissions in the mining operation, mainly methane, still not clean coal. Coal will provide energy for many years to come as the existing stations have years of economic life but they must eventually age and be closed.

There must be planning in place for renewables to replace the lost capacity with a sensible mix of technologies and sufficient storage for the intermittent ones. This will not happen with the existing fighting over a Clean Energy Target. Mr Turnbull must pull the luddites in the Coalition into line so that investment in the new system will be attractive to investors. What is needed is not world shattering. Denmark generates 56% of its electricity, mainly from wind.

Tom Bradbury

Norman Gardens