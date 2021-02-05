Menu
Harry's view on new Rockhampton mayor Tony Williams.
Harry's view on new Rockhampton mayor Tony Williams.
Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: Republicans adamant about Trump's claim

Melanie Plane
5th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Stand by your man

The insanity of USA Republicans, the GOP, still adamant of Trump’s unfounded claim of his election win, defies reality.

These same people are willing to sabotage Biden’s progress to contain the pandemic and the failed economy.

While Rome burns, these 167 Congress members still vow allegiance to an ideology which divides the nation.

They regard Trump as Republican leader, regardless of the obvious. It defies belief.

Trump is desperate for power at any price.

He has inside people willing to put their careers on the line for him.

This has been his lifetime “modus operandis”.

Trump is facing an impeachment Waterloo after four years of chaos but the numbers will ensure he won’t suffer repercussions for the insurrection he incited.

Then there’s a litany of federal tax charges waiting to bring him down.

If we reap what we sow, then Trump - seemingly “untouchable”, without legal representatives willing to do his bidding - may finally be called to account for 450,000 COVID deaths, the invasion on the Capitol and more.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON NEW ROCKHAMPTON MAYOR

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Model Isabelle Eleanore felt ‘shamed and humiliated’ after a flight attendant told her to cover up. Do you think it’s fair?

Kayc Hall: Don’t police arrest people for being too naked in a public space, I’d assume the same respect for clothing and covering up on a plane.

Maxine Maike: Yep. Idiots seem to think that they can get on a plane naked.

Angela Chiavaroli: I think it’s fair enough but should be explained in literature when booking.

Una Slatter: It’s not exactly respectful wearing this outfit on flights full of passengers anyway.

Cathryn Louise: I don’t know about her, but I like keeping my skin away from communal seats.

Kate Hollingsworth: They want you to wear masks to stop the spread of a virus … covering up skin that sweats probably not a bad idea.

harry bruce cartoon letters to the editor morning bulletin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

