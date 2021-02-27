LETTERS: Rocky artists can tap into funding

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Applications are now open for the Individuals Fund, providing financial support for Queensland-based artists and art workers to gain professional and career development opportunities.

The Individuals Fund is valuable for local artists and arts workers.

I encourage artists and arts workers in our local area of Rockhampton and region to apply for the Individuals Fund

This Palaszczuk Government is a proud supporter of arts and culture in Queensland, which is why we invest in our home-grown talent through funds such as the Individuals Fund.

Funding of up to $7000 per applicant is available, including $1000 in equipment purchases, encouraging artists to expand their art, practice and professionalism

This year, expanded access to the Individuals Fund means that artists who do not have an ABN can still apply as part of an auspicing process, with a Queensland based arts or cultural organisation managing the application on the applicant’s behalf.

Since the onset of COVID-19 the Palaszczuk Government has committed to nearly $60 million worth of initiatives, including the $22.5 million Arts and Cultural Recovery Package, to sustain the arts and cultural sector.

The Individuals Fund is open until March 28 for projects commencing July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

For more information: https://www.qld.gov.au/recreation/arts/funding/individuals/fund

Barry O’Rourke,

Member for Rockhampton.

