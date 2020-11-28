LETTERS: Rocky charities see spike in demand for food relief

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coles supermarkets across Rockhampton have kicked off a national Christmas appeal to help feed locals doing it tough as national food relief organisation, SecondBite, braces for increased demand in the holiday season.

New research released this week by SecondBite shows more than three in four of its food charities expect Christmas will be more difficult for people they support in the community, with 72 per cent of agencies, including the Vinnies Support Centre Qld in Allenstown, reporting an increase in demand for food relief since COVID-19 began.

From November 27 until Christmas Eve, customers can show their support for those hit hard by COVID-19 by purchasing a $2 donation card or donating an amount of their choice at Coles Rockhampton North, Rockhampton South and Yeppoon.

The appeal comes as SecondBite released its 2020 social impact report, which found that 88 per cent of community food charities reported a moderate or major impact of COVID-19 on their food relief programs, with lockdown, unemployment and slow return to business resulting in an increased need for food by the most at risk and disadvantaged communities.

Coles team member Hayden Allen with Coles Christmas donation cards for SecondBite and Redkite.

It is important to remember those in the community who will be doing it tough as Rockhampton customers start preparing for Christmas.

Local charities including the Vinnies Support Centre Qld in Allenstown have seen an increased demand for food relief since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so it has never been a more important time to dig deep and help provide meals to people who might otherwise go without.

By buying a $2 donation card at Coles between now and Christmas Eve, our Rockhampton customers can be assured they are making a genuine difference to those who are struggling to make ends meet.

Launching this week across 800 Coles supermarkets, the 2020 Christmas Appeal also supports families affected by cancer, with all proceeds evenly distributed between SecondBite and national children’s cancer charity, Redkite.

More than 765 Coles supermarkets donate surplus fresh food to SecondBite each week to distribute to around 1100 community food programs across Australia.

Todd Riches,

Coles Regional Manager.

