LETTERS: Show the world who we really are

AUSSIE, AUSSIE: The Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton is introduced to spectators at the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. Brian Cassey

IT IS amazing and alarming that every time we rub shoulders with people from overseas, whether they be immigrants, or in this case visitors, to the Commonwealth Games, the purveyors of political correctness fall over backwards to change our normal beliefs and as in this case, vocabulary in such a manner, according to them, as not to offend anyone.

This Commonwealth Games direction came through an orientation training handbook and it would not have been cheap considering the number of hours it would have taken to set up this load of rubbish, and then of course there would have been the amount of paper involved and the cost of printing.

Bloody hell, this is our country so why can't we honestly portray ourselves and show the world exactly who we are and what we are, and toss this political correctness to where it should be, in the rubbish bin.

Kev Hopkins

West Rockhampton

Four certainties for NRL top eight

HERE goes my early predictions for the 2018 Rugby League Season.

So far I can only pick four certainties for the top eight but not saying in the top four. Storm, Broncos, Cowboys and Dragons.

It's a toss of the coin who will be the other four teams with the Roosters and Penrith getting close but not certainties.

Every club in the NRL has bought wisely to strengthen their side so it should be a very tough season for any club to finish to the eight.

I'll leave the NRL for now and look forward to anyone else's opinion into what teams they think will be in the Eight. (Yes I know it's too early but have a go).

I might even read the SMS section to see if anyone has the courage to throw in their two cents worth.

I think the only way NSW will win the 2018 Origin Series is if the whole of the NSW players, coaches and anyone else they want to come up to Queensland to live for 12 months.

If they do this some of the Queensland spirit might rub off on them. (No, let them suffer for a few more years.)

Congratulations to my nephew Steve Thomasson for his son Flynn being selected in the Queensland Cricket Team, Flynn plays well above his young age.

Baron Large

Berserker

Australians should follow Peru example

THE government of Peru is about to withdraw a 2016 national school curriculum following opposition to its "gender ideology” from parent's group #ConMisHijosNoTeMetas (which translates as "don't mess with my children”).

In March 2017, the group organised marches, 1.5million people demonstrating against the "progressive” gender ideology.

In August, Peru's Superior Court of Justice ruled in favour of a lawsuit against the Department of Education, arguing that the curriculum was an attempt to indoctrinate schoolchildren.

What if 1.5 million Australian parents came out on the streets demonstrating against government- imposed "Safe Schools”

(and similar) so-called anti-bullying programs?

Might that bring about an end to our children's exposure to gender-centric disinformation?

Do we care enough to at least have a try?

Arnold Jago

Nichols Point, Vic

Great fall for priests and entertainers

THESE sexual harassment cases coming to light now, priest/actors and so on. Reminds me of a nursery rhyme. It's called Humpty Dumpty Sat on a Wall. Just saying.

GJ Smyth

Koongal

Don't forget our pets in hot weather

IT'S hot and getting hotter. While we struggle to cope, let's not forget our companion animals.

The last two years have set records as the hottest ever.

It's not even the middle of summer yet, but we are already seeing reports of highways melting and people being warned that extreme heat can be a killer.

PETA receives reports every year about animals who suffer horrifying deaths during the summer months.

Never leave an animal in a parked car in warm weather, even for short periods with the windows slightly open.

On even a mild 30-degree day, the temperature inside a car parked in the sun can reach 54 degrees in just minutes.

Dogs need their exercise, but in summer, it's best to do that early in the morning. Think about the surfaces they will be treading and try to walk on grass or in the shade.

You have shoes; they do not. Make sure they don't pick up any dropped food - it spoils fast in hot weather.

Avoid exercising in the heat of the day - some dogs will keep running until they go into heatstroke.

Dogs can also get sunburnt, particularly if they are pale in colour or like to bake their tummies.

You can use sunscreen, but not the ones with zinc or salicylates as they can be toxic if licked.

Indoor animals can also overheat if they like to sleep near a window: make sure there is somewhere shady they can move to.

And always make sure there is plenty of cool, fresh water for them to drink.

Desmond Bellamy

PETA Australia