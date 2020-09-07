Menu
LETTERS: Smart operators know how to beat recession

Kerri-Anne Mesner
7th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

DEALING WITH RECESSION.

This COVID-19 pandemic has had disastrous effects on Australia’s and Queensland’s economy, causing a deep recession.

However, smart operators in the Queensland government know that the best way to defeat recession is to stimulate the economy, while preventing any further outbreak of the virus.

I am afraid that the best the LNP and their mates One Nation can come up with is “open the borders” and “tighten the belt”.

If we go down that path, recession will quickly turn into depression.

Paul Hoolihan, Yeppoon

HARRY’S VIEW ON HI-TECH EQUIPMENT TO CRACKDOWN ON HOONS:

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Medical oncologist Matthew Burge collected $47,240 as part of the Gutsy Challenge.

Lisa Grieveson – The most awesome amazing Doctor Matthew Burge, from flying every week up to Rockhampton or even driving when he can’t get a flight and the most caring humble person ever. Thank you Dr Burge for your awesome efforts.

Kris Palmer – Very impressive

Kaye Hamilton – My husband has been seeing Mathew for the past 8 years.

Sam Dennis – An amazing Oncologist, down to earth, caring and a life safer

Anna Andersen – Love this man! Well done Dr Burge amazing effort x

Neil Fisher – A truly great Australian, a dedicated profession that has saved so many lives including mine.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

harry bruce cartoon tmbletters
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

