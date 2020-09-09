LETTERS: Solar and wind farms stealing energy from environment

LETTERS

NOT SO GREEN

Solar energy is very dilute, so solar collectors usually cover huge areas of flat arable land, stealing farmland, starving wild herbs and grasses of sunlight and creating “Solar Deserts”.

Wind turbines steal energy from winds which often bring moisture from the ocean.

These walls of turbines then create rain shadows, producing more rain near the turbines and more droughts downwind.

Turbines work best along ridge lines where eagles also seek thermals, so birds and bats get chopped up by these whirling scythes.

They also annoy neighbours with noise and increase bushfire risk.

They even spread their wall of wind towers offshore, so that less wind and rain even reaches the shore. Not green at all.

Now green dreamers want to use our precious water to manufacture hydrogen in a round-robin electrolytic process that consumes far more energy than it can ever produce.

Electrolysis consumes nine tonnes of water plus heaps of electricity to make one tonne of hydrogen.

This processed water is not recovered until the hydrogen is burned (unlike water in steam turbines where most water is reused and some escapes to the atmosphere via cooling towers.)

Hydrogen is a low-energy explosive gas.

Collecting, storing and exporting it will be a hazardous business and producing it will consume scads of Australian water and electricity to generate trendy “green” fuel for Asia. Burning this fuel will release pure Australian water into polluted Asian skies.

But the Australian Government is funding hydrogen speculation with $70 million.

Green Energy isn’t green.

It has a huge cost in rare metals; it creates toxic waste problems; solar panels create solar deserts; turbines chop birds and steal wind and rain from inland areas; and now they want to steal freshwater and energy to export low-energy explosive hydrogen.

In contrast, coal is fossil sunshine. Burning it releases new energy for industry and its combustion products bring great benefits for the green world – water vapour, carbon dioxide plant food, and valuable plant micronutrients.

Why export our sunshine, wind and freshwater via hydrogen while leaving our abundant fossil sunshine locked underground as “politically stranded assets”?

Viv Forbes

Washpool

HARRY’S VIEW ON NEW SECURITY EQUIPMENT AT ROCKY AIRPORT

Harry Bruce's view on new security equipment installed at Rockhampton Airport.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC – I’ve said it before, how can we trust the current Pitiful Qld Labor Govt manage our taxes, they are nothing but hopeless, $104Bil deficit and climbing. Campbell Newman where are you, come back and have another clean out.

Anon, Rocky – so we r China’s puppet because we don’t have any other country to trade with it’s is a sad day in Australia history pollies only care about one thing how much money they get a for a crap job of running the country joke and it’s on us

FACEBOOK

Banking giant Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services in response to COVID-19. Find out which branch is disappearing from CQ.

Sue Vaschina-Rofe – Yeppoon closed their branch and took away the ATM about 2 years ago. We have had to go to Rockhampton to get any sort of service since. Pathetic.

Alison Williams – Cop out on the banks part.....making supermarkets shops servos etc do their banking for them. People need to go back and start using banks.

Lisa Kilner – First time for everything. Rocky got spared and isn’t closing. Oh wait they did close the southside branch.

