LETTERS: SSM attitudes poles apart in different countries

Kate Willock and Christine Minkov embrace in relief and celebration as it is announced the same sex marriage plebiscite came back as a yes vote. Marc Stapelberg

WHILE Australia has been softening its laws about sexual behaviour - white-anting traditional marriage - something different is going on not far away.

On December 12, Indonesia's Constitutional Court went within one vote (five to four) of criminalising all sex outside of heterosexual marriage. In some Indonesian localities, police already raid parties and clubs where such practices occur. There are reports of offenders being publicly flogged.

To many Australians, such a response to deviant behaviours might seem unacceptably harsh.

Of course, to the nationals of many countries, Australia's "liberal” trends must seem unacceptably slack and amoral.

Will the human race ever unite in an understanding of natural moral law acceptable to all; able to bring all together as truly loving brothers and sisters?

Arnold Jago

Nichols Point, Vic

Trail bikes danger on the roads

A TRAIL bike speeds up Mt Chalmers Rd and back on one wheel pretty much every day of the week.

It is only a matter of time before a car is coming the other way on the crest of a hill. Livingstone roads are dangerous enough as it is due to lack of maintenance because the council doesn't have enough money to spend on them.

The last thing we need is idiots on trail bikes making our roads even more dangerous.

With school holidays just started the amount of trail bikes on roads is about to skyrocket and the last thing we need is idiots speeding on one wheel.

Noel Neilsen

Mt Chalmers

Change of heart for a brighter future

THIS close to Christmas it would be a pleasant change to hear some good news.

But humanity, it seems, rarely takes a break from finding new ways to perpetrate its devastations upon others or from simply just refining past methods to achieve whatever goals that are perceived to be desirable. The "wheels of progress, like justice, turn slowly but grind exceeding fine” but few would pause to inquire what or who is being ground in their turning.

Governments come and go, declarations of greater freedoms and promises of equality and prosperity remain unfulfilled while the masses, manipulated by time and anaesthetised by illusory materialism repeat their past mistakes on the assumption that tomorrow will be a new day in which a brighter sun will shine.

And now for the bad news!

Indeed, "the sun will come out tomorrow,” thanks to Annie, but it will shine down on a world that continues to grope (particularly appropriate for the day) its way into the inevitable degradation to which its trajectory is taking it.

If that simplistic evaluation seems overly pessimistic, consider this; "You ain't seen nothin' yet!”

Believe it or not there are still some restraints upon mankind working to preserve at least a remnant of humanity and giving grace to those who may yet choose to see a reality to which most have shut their eyes.

I do not anticipate that this Christmas will bring "Peace on Earth and goodwill toward all men”.

We have focused on the gifts and disdained the giver. From that position, how is it rational or even possible to be optimistic?

A simple change of heart will bring a new perspective and a brighter future.

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Pensioners unite at next election

NEXT election let's make it a year for pensioners. We've seen how it works with same sex marriage.

Together we can get government to take us seriously and listen to our problems. After all, between us all we can make or break the next government. Before they start cutting our pensions. Check their policies regarding us and our privileges. Then make our votes count in our favour, regardless of how we have voted all our lives. Let's show them we together need to be heard.

GJ Smyth

Koongal

Loyalty question opens Pandora's box

JUST finished watching Saturday's Sunrise TV program and the reporting on the Bennelong election.

There were several photo shots of Labor's candidate meeting people and in all of these shots the people the candidate was with were Asians, not a dinky di Aussie in sight which, from this montage of photo shots, brings to question Labor's loyalty to Australia or to a foreign country.

"Slippery Sam” opened Pandora's box on this loyalty question.

NWH Timms

Bungundarra