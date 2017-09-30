LETTERS: SSM debate similar to women's suffrage

IT WAS good that the Bully covered both sides of the debate from religious people on same-sex marriage a few weeks ago.

The situation at the moment is reminiscent of the women's suffrage movement in Great Britain in the early 20th century. During the women's suffrage campaign, while many Christian people were at the forefront of the push for equality, the official position of the Church of England was to oppose equal rights for women. The situation got much more out of hand than today, with churches even being burned by more militant suffragettes. At the time, more conservative clergy were quoting scripture supporting the idea of a woman's role as subservient to men. To be fair, there is more material of this flavour in the Bible than there is regarding homosexuality.

This is not an exception. The institutionalised church is rarely, if ever, at the forefront of social change. While Christians have often been champions for social causes such as the slave trade, workers' rights and equal votes, they have operated outside the institution and either formed separate pressure groups or campaigned as individual Christians without the Church's backing.

Even John Newton, the abolitionist preacher, who aided William Wilberforce in the abolition of slavery throughout the British Empire, had to fight the 'official' Church. The Church was struggling with conflicts of interests as it was profiting hugely from slavery in the British colonies. In 2006, the Church of England issued an official apology for its role in maintaining the slave trade and from profiting from it.

If there is another thing we can learn from these previous social equality movements is that social attitudes will lag behind the law of the land significantly. People did not suddenly stop holding sexist attitudes because women could vote. Indeed, some people still hold such attitudes today. There are even some Churches where women cannot hold the same positions as men.

A 'Yes' vote will not be the end of the struggle for equality under the law for homosexual people. In many ways it will be just the start of a change of social attitudes. Maybe, in 100 years, all Churches will be happy with same-sex marriage.

The piece of information which has been missing from the debate is the input of family lawyers. I would argue that these are the most important voices to hear since we are talking about a change in the law. I would really like to see The Bulletin doing a feature with a for and against from a family law point of view as this will enrich the debate.

Robert Forsythe

Glenlee

Implications to elderly from NBN

DOES anybody understand the implications of the bastardised NBN system heaped on the people, especially the elderly, by this current Federal Government.

Do you know that if the power goes out to the node, and even if you still have power on at home, none of your landline phones will work, so if you need to ring 000 then too bad. Well done Malcolm and Michelle, for taking us back 100 years.

A Telstra boss told me that if they had done fibre to the premises, as per the original idea, then they could have battery back-up as per now, but because only fibre to the node, and using copper, then they can't do a battery back-up.

My 93-year-old mother stills lives alone in Hughenden where they are rolling out NBN. She was sent a modem and told a technician would be there to hook it up on a certain date, date passed, no technician, so they just cut the phones off, with no warning. Luckily her cleaner was able to connect it for her. Other elderly people there are in the same boat, phones being cut off with no warning. So as far as I am concerned NBN is putting these elderly folk in dire harm and someone should be prosecuted for this balls-up.

Yes, I have contacted NBN, and the local politician, but I should not have had to. As this is a government entity perhaps Michelle can tell me who to sue if anything happens to my mother because she could not ring 000. And don't say get a mobile, as she could not use it, as with all new technology, no one is thinking about the elderly people who have not grown up with computers etc, before they change things.

N. Russell

Yeppoon

Trampling over the 'divine institutions'

THE SSM debate has been lost already, not to the 'No' crowd nor to the 'Yes' mob but to the post-modern predilection for allowing emotions to trample over what used to be called, the Divine Institutions.

Right away, I may have lost half the readers because of ignorance or bigotry. Like it or not, since the advent of man and for the protection and well-being of man we were given; (1) Volition, which is the freedom/ responsibility to choose. (2)Marriage, the union between man and woman for the perpetuation of the race. (3) Family, which would provide solace and stability in society. (4) Human government, providing law and security. Many more details could be provided if space allowed. But we may try to ignore or degrade these institutions and we may think we can operate outside of them, and if when our volition is set to destroy them ... we will be destroyed, however 'religious' we consider ourselves to be.

Al Byrnand

Wandal