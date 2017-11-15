LETTERS: Strelow couldn't toe the party line

KNOW that some people (including some in the Labor Party) believe that my intention has always been to direct preferences back to Barry O'Rourke. It is not.

Yes I missed out on Labor preselection. There is a long story to that. And I was frustrated that the process paid no attention to candidate capacity but only to what faction someone was in. There are some great people in other factions, or non aligned, who won't ever get a chance.

But I love being mayor.

I would not have considered nominating just because of the lost preselection.

Watching the various candidates perform for the first week of the campaign certainly got me thinking about it though.

And after seeing what the Premier has done in relation to the Adani loan and the jeopardy in which she has placed 1700 jobs for Rockhampton, I was very pleased that I was not the endorsed candidate in the end.

Toeing the party line may have been too big an ask for me in light of the circumstances.

After I travelled to India with the Premier and seven other mayors I felt comfortable in putting our community's expectations and hopes in our bold bid for jobs.

Love or hate the Adani project, our community has put its reputation on the line and felt safe to do so (no money has changed hands at this stage).

And now the shenanigans in relation to the Adani project have left us not sure of the way forward.

That was the straw that broke the camel's back for me.

I still admire the Premier but I can neither understand nor support her dealings on this.

That said, I sincerely hope that Adani will continue to press forward with their project. We need the jobs and there is good reason for us to build strong relationships with India generally.

They are a rising powerhouse.

This one thing I promise you. If I am elected as the Independent Member for Rockhampton I will put Rockhampton's interest, and Rockhampton's interest only, front and centre of whomever forms parliament.

We have missed out long enough.

Margaret Strelow

Independent candidate for Rockhampton

Rainbow is not a sign from anyone

AL BYRNAND, I am the "rainbow letter” writer;

I have a name, and it was attached to the letter.

Were you worried you would burst into flames if you used it? I have a "live and let live” attitude to life, and normally have no argument with people who have religious beliefs. My only gripe is with those who wish to force their beliefs on others, and use God to excuse their intolerance of people who are different. I was not mocking your god.

To say that the rainbow has been hijacked by "delusional people bent on the destruction of everything that points to the Creator” is offensive. I have gay and lesbian friends and all they want is to be able show their commitment to their partners by getting married if they so wish. Of course my remark about the rainbow being a sign that god supports gay marriage was facetious (please take note WABD from texts to the editor). On the other hand, it is not a sign from god about anything else either.

It is a natural phenomenon that is caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets.

I appreciate your apparent concern for my soul, but I do not need forgiveness, for I know exactly what I do.

Perhaps you should heed the words of someone we know existed, rather than preach the words purportedly spoken by an unseen deity. In 1927, the American writer Max Erhmann wrote: "Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible without surrender be on good terms with all persons. Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even to the dull and the ignorant, they too have their story. Avoid loud and aggressive persons, they are vexations to the spirit.”

Have a nice day Mr Byrnand, and please take note of the name should you have any further comments to make to me.

Malcolm Wells

Pacific Heights

No political parties in the Constitution

I ASKED this question on the official website. "Are political parties in the Australian Constitution?”

The answer was "The Australian Constitution makes no mention of political parties. Nor are they covered by any acts of parliament”. So folks, we elected people to parliaments, but upon entry, unfortunately, they don't think or act like individuals.

It's a case with many of, "sit down, shut up and do as you're told”.

G. Townsend

Emu Park