LETTERS: Support right now is more important than ever

Mates4Mates is urging us to make contact with veterans who may be feeling isolated this Christmas.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Simple act can make a real difference

I WRITE to encourage the community to put in a call over Christmas to a veteran who may be isolated.

At Mates4Mates, we have seen the impact that this year has had on the mental health of many Australians, including veterans, and isolation remains a very real concern.

We can all make a difference this Christmas by taking time out to call friends and family who may be feeling isolated or who are struggling with the spotlight that’s currently on Defence.

Looking after the wellbeing of veterans and their families is our key priority – but we can’t do it alone.

This week, please reach out to a mate, ask how they are, and let them know that help is available. This simple act can make a real difference to someone in need.

At Mates4Mates, we’ve seen an increase in veterans presenting with mental health challenges this year and expect this to continue rising. Support right now is more important than ever.

For more about Mates4Mates, visit mates4mates.org or for 24-hour support, phone Open Arms on 1800 011 046 or on 13 11 14.

Georgia Ash, national clinical manager, Mates4Mates.

Trump is running out of time

THE White “house of cards” is falling after the Texas Supreme Court dismissed Trump’s “big one” case, finally ending the lawsuit pursuit over false claims of election fraud.

Trump won’t accept defeat, but is running out of time.

Trump’s dream of a political family dynasty continues in tweet-land to maintain momentum. His 36 year old son Eric tweeted: “Re-tweet if you love the president”.

Most Americans see the forest for the trees and do not buy the fraud fantasy.

Some re-tweeted: “We love President Biden”.

The house of cards, like Humpty Dumpty, had a great fall.

Trump’s dream of a second term has been quashed by three Trump-appointed Supreme Court judges. That’s justice.

“Ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.”

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON ROCKY ZOO’S BABY NEWS

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

A Melbourne school has apologised after a group of Year 7 girls were made to kneel to have their hemlines checked. The incident caused outrage among a group of parents, who took to social media to call the incident “patriarchal” and a “demeaning and archaic act of public shaming”.

Alison Love: We did this; also nursing uniforms were checked for length. What’s wrong with having standards & guidelines in today’s world.... perhaps there’d be a bit more respect of self and others?

Leone Neilsen: Had to do this at high school. We would roll them over at the waist after parade. Our socks had to be anklets also.

Step Holden: Typical attitude from some people in this day and age, get with the program people, if there is a length requirement then stop whinging.

Una Slatter: So why is it demeaning, if a certain length is required then so be it. It didn’t worry us in our days. Just typical teenagers wanting everything their own way.

GregRaelene Wynne: I did this in the 80’s wouldn’t hurt the children of today to dress to respect.

Leesa Tomlinson: Rules are rules. People forget these simple rules then complain.

Georgie Elizabeth: It’s the school rules. If you don’t like it send your kids out appropriately dressed.

YOUR SAY

