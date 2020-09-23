LETTERS: thanks for Miners Memorial Day

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Energy Roadmap to Oblivion

The LNP energy road map asks us to bet on “clean hydrogen, energy storage, green steel and aluminium, carbon capture and storage, and soil carbon”.

Like the worst spec-stock spruiker they promise to streamline regulations and legislation to encourage these mal-investments.

Not one of these items will generate reliable low-cost 24/7 electricity. Every one will risk huge capital expenditure chasing green rainbows. Not one will improve the climate. All obey foreign/UN agendas.

If this is the best the LNP can offer we may as well vote Green/ALP to precipitate the inevitable energy crisis.

Viv Forbes

Washpool

Miners Memorial Day Thanks

I would like to thank all the speakers and the Mines Minister and the organisers of the Miners Memorial Day on September 19.

It was very tastefully done and paid homage to all Miners who failed to finish their shift.

Well done.

John Hempseed

HARRY’S VIEW ON CQ’S MICE PLAGUE

Harry Bruce's view on the mice plague in Central Queensland.

For more on that story along with reader’s experience, click here: TOP TIPS: Seven tips for dealing with the mice plague

SMS TO THE EDITOR

Anon: heres an idea to all pollies, if you want to kickstart the economy, scrap payroll tax for six months!

LPMC: Small crop farmers are screaming for workers and unemployment is high, bring back the old CES days, jobs on the board and you must move to where the work is or loose your Govt Payment. Australia can’t afford the current scheme and it must change.

Anon: farmers want workers why are not job seeker’s going out an helping our Farmers pick there products gov need to take a firm hand in job seeker payments a bit of hardwork never hurt anybody done it all my life still doing it

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message