Letters: Thanks to our nurses, now more than ever

Today (May 12) is International Nurses Day and we have come together to herald the

importance of nurses, and the work they do which can be appreciated now more than ever.

Their outstanding work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted even further the skills, dedication and compassion of our nursing staff.

In Queensland, they have been on the frontline since the beginning and they have been

tireless in their efforts to keep us all safe and healthy.

Each year on May 12, the incredible work of nurses around the world is celebrated with a day in their honour - International Nurses Day.

This day also marks the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of the

modern profession of nursing.

The theme for 2021 is Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare.

The Palaszczuk Government recognises the important role that nurses and midwives play in delivering high quality health care to Queenslanders.

That's why since 2015 we've delivered 7500 additional nurses and midwives, legislated nurse

to patient ratios and funded 400 nurse navigator positions.

At the last election we have committed to deliver an extra 5800 nurses and midwives.

Our policies will ensure Queensland has a stable, highly-trained nursing workforce.

For their dedication and hard work, today and every day, we say thank you to all Queensland

nurses.

Brittany Lauga, Member for Keppel & Barry O'Rourke, Member for Rockhampton.

