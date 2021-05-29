Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Fatality Free Friday yesterday (May 28) was a constant reminder to be aware of the fatal five causes of road fatalities that are: drugs/alcohol; speeding; fatigue; seatbelts and distractions.

Queensland is not off to a good start when into the first five months we have had 100 casualties (impacted families), when we had 76 the same time last year.

Lots of questions need to be asked in regards to why this is happening, despite all the road safety education, police enforcement and messages going into the community?

What inspires someone to get drugged or drink and drive onto our roads putting their lives and the lives of others at risk?

Why would someone risk overtaking on blind hill crests and over double lines where there is no clear line of sight?

Why would someone drive head on into another innocent driver doing the right thing?

Why would someone fail to give way at a stop sign or at traffic lights?

Why are people taking the risks that could put themselves and others into serious collisions?

Is it because that they think it could never happen to them and are prepared to roll the dice of chance despite all the warnings?

It cannot be any clearer than night time and day, if you push the envelope then it is only a matter of time before your luck runs out and you either die or become permanently injured for the rest of your life.

There is an important message on a bill board and a memorial site approaching traffic coming from Gladstone into Rockhampton near Midgee: “The keys to road safety are in your hands”.

It is everyone’s responsibility to drive safely when they receive their driver’s licence, not the police, not the government but yourself.

Take the pledge on the Australian Road Safety Foundations website www.arsf.com.au

Leyland Barnett,

North Rockhampton.

HARRY’S VIEW ON MOUNT MORGAN RESIDENTS PRAYING FOR RAIN

Harry's View

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.