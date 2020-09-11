LETTERS: The Labor Party ‘has lost the plot’

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Is it disgraceful politics?

It is absolutely disgraceful that our Queensland premier accused our prime minister Scott Morrison for bullying over his private phone call, pleading for compassion for Sarah to see her dying dad in Queensland.

Her father died two days before she was able to see him, however a public servant told her she could not attend her father’s funeral because the exemption was for her visit, not for the funeral.

However Canberra, where she came from, has no Covid cases for 60 days?

The premier said it was the chief health officer’s decision, however the public servant was not elected, and the premier was?

Who is in control of Queensland, the public servants?

What is the risk to Queensland and why are AFL footballers and movie stars are allowed to come in to Queensland? Money perhaps?

The ALP has lost the plot, I believe.

Where is the compassion for our battlers?

Vote wisely this Queensland election and boot them out.

Leyland Barnett,

North Rockhampton.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

BI Gracemere. what ever happen to the old crow bar and shovel, at the dump the other day!!! A vac truck sucking a 100ml hole to put about 35ml pipe in for sign posts, how much does these vac trucks cost the rate payer an hour, and travelling both ways, you always see it vac trucks sucking holes even water leaks for water pipes, what would say Margaret ???

ANON. the NSW premier want to look after her own back yard which she Lacks an she drop the ball big time Qld premier is looking after Queenslanders so stick a pipe in your gob an smoke it.

ANON. Qld premier we r behind you open the boarder an we will all suffer business close Qld crippled jobs Lost our beautiful sunshine State bought to its knees stay = we r with u all the way.

