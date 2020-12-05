LETTERS: The problem with Federal Labour’s image

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

THE DEVIL YOU KNOW

Federal Labor has an image problem. Its personalities are lacklustre and blatantly boring!

Opposition Leader, Anthony Albanese, typical union man, doesn’t seem to have an exit-Covid plan of substance, nor policies any different from the present status quo.

Unlike USA, where the incoming President-Elect has publicly named his team, stating his plan for moving the nation forward into a new era of hope and constructive development and relationships.

He is preparing, instilling confidence in his term.

You just don’t take over the reins on election day.

This takes clever planning long beforehand, with clear pathways ahead.

Australians must trust they are in good hands.

Pie in the sky rhetoric just doesn’t inspire the multitudes to change horses in the electoral stakes.

They need substantial, sustainable policies expressed in layman terms.

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

CHINA’S SPEND ON MASSIVE ARMAMENTS

China has spent trillions on massive armaments for war (not peace), recently (11 /2020) it forced Indian troops to retreat from tissue and brain damage by microwave radiation weapons, they have already disabled a US naval vessel by destroying all electrical functions on board.

No other country wants to attack China, so it is easy to see why they have spent multiple billions on submarines, war ships, nuclear missiles, satellite attack missiles to ‘blind’ the US and other countries guidance systems, building a massive army and air force with some of the best aircraft ever built from stolen patents, apparently permitted by Obama?

They have large numbers of attack satellites sitting ready to take out all western guidance and communication systems — so have Russia.

This is way beyond a defence force — it is a massive attack force.

If the US and Australia lose half their population, they are finished — is China loses half of its population it really does not matter they are still powerful due to the numbers, simple logistics, they win either way.

Recent questionnaires to the military asked if they were prepared to kill unarmed US men, women and children — over 80% said YES.

Why was the questionnaire needed?

Now identify why the political and cartoon attack on Australia: Is to brain harden the military to kill unarmed Australian civilians, women and children.

Now the PM complains about China’s disgusting portrayal of our troops, what did he expect and bunch of flowers.

This Royal Commission covers military operations and should have been held under military control and in private — total stupidity.

sincerely

– G J May, Forestdale

HARRY BRUCE’S VIEW ON ROCKHAMPTON’S NEW FISHING COMPETITION

Harry Bruce's view on Rockhampton's newest fishing competition.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

We asked readers how they felt about Rockhampton facing a by-election, here are some responses:

LD. The legalisation was changed in June because of the mayor in Toowoomba was going to resign after less than 12 months in office and the state government didn’t want the burden of the cost of another local government election. Obviously back in June the state government didn’t think it through thoroughly.

DF. Pineapple is interesting and passionate. Some amazing progress has been made by interesting and passionate people in local councils. And I suspect he will actually listen to people. The last time we had an eccentric mayor was Rex Pilbeam and back then we were on the map.

MP. It doesn’t worry me who the mayor is, providing they have received the most votes of the people of Rockhampton.

NE. It’s disgusting how Hooper was treated. All those involved in changing the laws to suit their own agenda should be ashamed of themselves.

JM. The reality is it doesn’t matter how we, the people of Rockhampton regional council area, feel about having a by-election, we are going to have one. Hope it happens sooner rather than later and finalise this debacle