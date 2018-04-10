LETTERS: Time for a high school for southern Cap Coast

BUSY COAST: Leeanna Brill flying a kite at the Festival of the Wind.

BUSY COAST: Leeanna Brill flying a kite at the Festival of the Wind. Allan Reinikka ROK080418afotwind

THINGS are really happening down the southern end of the Capricorn Coast.

Keppel Krabtastic and now the Festival of the Wind both saw great crowds at the beach.

Congratulations to each of the organising committees on a magnificent job in pulling these events together.

Then there's the new Hartley Street playing fields that look very good and are nearly complete.

When that job is finished it must be time for a new secondary school to provide a service for students in the Emu Park, Cawarral, Coowonga and Keppel Sands areas.

It's about time.

Brett Svendsen

Zilzie

Closing date for feedback on electricity prices

MONDAY, April 9 was the closing date for submissions or "feedback” on the February released QCA's proposed draft determination for the regulated retail electricity prices for 2018-19.

But I guess for many electricity customers, the cut-off date that just expired for submissions is of little importance, as they are so tired of complaining about these ongoing electricity costs that they just simply go ahead and pay their bill.

Anyway, subject to change, the Final Determination will be released on May 31, with the new Gazetted prices effective from July 1, 2018.

And I guess that the Final Determination will be pretty well the same as February's proposed draft determination.

As a matter of interest though, the last lot of Final Determination prices issued by the QCA on May 31, 2017 was promptly rejected on that same day by Minister Mark Bailey, and the QCA directed to issue a revised Final Determination by June 16, 2017.

This was the only time that I can "ever” recall when this has occurred, and one could be forgiven that this action could have something to do with the forthcoming December election.

It must be disappointing for the farming community and irrigators who are metered on the long-established rural tariffs that were changed to transitional mode since July 1, 2013.

From July 1, 2020 they will still be forced to change over to alternative tariffs, and in many cases much more expensive tariff structures.

Let's hope that consideration will be given to reducing the proposed 6.9 per cent increase to our Off-Peak tariff 31 for water heating, following last year's 9.4 per cent increase, and the previous year's massive 15.9 per cent increase.

Of course these increases are always effective from July 1, and hit our hip pocket right in the middle of our cooler months, when our hot water usage increases.

John Blanchfield

Frenchville

Random act of kindness won't be forgotten

LAST Saturday when I was leaving Stockland, I didn't realise I had a flat tyre. I then met a lovely young couple and their little daughter, Bella, who came to my aide.

I, unbeknownst to me, did not have a spare tyre in my car.

With this now apparent to us, they pumped the flat up enough to get over to Bob Jane.

They then organised a new tyre for me and made a contribution to the cost.

It was this random act of kindness shown from these two beautiful strangers that I will never forget.

I want to say a very special thank you to Rhys and Jordie for all of your help and kindness.

Thank you also to Judy and the boys at Bob Jane for getting me back onto the road again so quickly.

Glenda Browning

Rockhampton

Opinion of Lodge nothing to do with the Broncos

I HAVE been accused of "playing the man and not the ball” by a league follower who obviously supports the Broncos.

My opinion of the treatment or acceptance by the NRL to allow Matt Lodge to be registered to play in the NRL has nothing to do with the Broncos, this is my opinion!

This 19-year-old (at the time) threatened three people, others see this as a mistake and blame every thing else to condone what has transpired, such as drugs, alcohol and the list goes on and on.

I hope for those that support Matt Lodge, that this will be the last time he makes a mistake.

We use the word "mistake” too often when we see individuals who have been caught out by their actions, when the word deliberate should be used.

Would T. Smith Berserker be as considerate if Matt Lodge was playing for the Sea Eagles?

And yes I have been critical of the current NRL and also past administrations who have been in control of this game that we all enjoy.

And to T. Smith, I don't support the Broncos and have never contemplated the possibility, but my opinion of the NRL and Matt Lodge is my right.

This is what I believe.

Jack Lewis

Berserker

Turnbull's choice: change opinion or be dumped

HOW high's the water, mamma? Thirty feet and rising!

Surely the survivability of the Coalition government must hinge on two outcomes, Turnbull is dumped, or he changes his opinion of climate change and the Paris Agreement.

So, as Kim Beasley would say, does he have the ticker?

For me, he will neither jump nor backflip.

He does not have the ticker, and his ego will never encourage him because it's all about Malcolm and not the party and more importantly the nation.

Robert S Buick

Mountain Creek