LETTERS: Time for a Rocky to Emerald rail run

Our letter writer says the south-east gets passenger services and transport options for their expanding population but not CQ.

OVER the past few years I have read about and seen new railway lines and new electric passenger rolling stock constructed and opened for public passenger usage in south-east Queensland. The Springfield and Redcliffe Peninsula lines are newly constructed at considerable cost not only to Brisbane residents but to the entire state.

Is it not possible for "The Great South East” to forgo one three-car electric train set and send it up to CQ, to do a return Rockhampton to Emerald run? Brisbane electric trains were brought to Gladstone in the mid 1980s to celebrate the opening of the electrified coal lines so it's not like the Brisbane passenger trains won't be able to run on CQ tracks, they have done it before (special trains between Gladstone and Rockhampton at the time).

The south-east gets regular service to the Sunshine Coast (Nambour) and even has multiple return services to Gympie each day. Why can we not get some of what they take for granted every day?

The infrastructure is there in place now between Rocky and Emerald, the overhead power lines are there to use. How about giving people a viable transport option that does not involve being stuck on a highway littered with trucks? The service could be a welcome option for who those who need to travel for medical appointments in Rocky. It would make show days at Comet and Emerald much more accessible for those who do not live in those towns. Special events at small communities could be given a new lease on life. And let's not forget those who just want a day out and a change of scenery without having to do battle on the highways.

Why not give it a trial at least, but make it a decent trial - a full year to encompass all of the seasons and seasonal events, and to give residents and patrons a good idea of how to use the service to their advantage.

"The Great South East” gets passenger services and transport options for the expanding area and population. How about some of those options for the other parts of the state, not to cater for the expanding population but to try to help existing communities survive.

Name withheld

Imperative that we all have a say

THOSE from both sides of the same-sex-marriage debate have been knocking doors to influence people to vote their way.

However the door knockers have discovered many people have not bothered to fill in their postal ballot one way or the other.

This is a clear demonstration of the usual Australian apathy that seems to have gripped the minds of far too many people across the land, not only on the SSM debate, but a host of other issues.

It is imperative that all Aussies have their say on this important and revolutionary issue. Don't be like the Irish with their SSM referendum in which up to 40% of Irish voters failed to register a vote. You owe it to posterity to vote one way or the other.

So, don't delay, do your civic duty - today!

Jay Nauss

Glen Aplin

More to issue than meets the eye

WHILE simply reading something on the internet today, I found myself listening to an intrusive recording of someone "pimping” the "Yes” campaign.

It may well be that I was not a lone target for this intrusion into my perambulations, nonetheless it did nothing for any sympathy I may have had for their position and only reinforced my belief that there is more to the so called "marriage equality” issue than

meets the eye.

I receive a bit of post via "snail mail” as I have not cut the umbilical cord with the real world and "e-every- thing” just has no appeal.

But I am not surprised that of all the people on my street I did not receive a postal vote form.

My electoral information is up to date so I can think of no rational reason why my form never reached me.

I can think of an "irrational” reason which further reinforces my conspiratorial suspicions.

Al Byrnand

Wandal

Mixing up two versions of Volt car

IT HAPPENS to me that T. Bradbury (TMB 29/09) is mixing the information of the 2 versions of the Volt.

I read the review of the USA Volt shown at the Detroit motor show, including one colour photo showing the boot with a fitted (appears) round battery with the caption saying "a Tesla battery”.

As I said, the USA Volt is a petrol/electric (hybrid) car while the Holden (Australia) Volt was all electric (with a small petrol motor used to charge the battery, brand unknown). The British Columbia mistake was mine.

G. Townsend

Emu Park

Why must we follow others' whims?

IN recent weeks I have read or listened to some of the most ridiculous, dishonest and intellectually bankrupt statements re the proposal to give our Federal politicians the go-ahead to redefine the age-old institution of marriage to now include the relationship between two homosexuals or two lesbians and then, of course their subsequent "legal right” to obtain children (by whatever process).

Then, of course, this new concept of marriage would be written into federal laws and become part of our Australian legal, educational, medical and social fabric.

I have wondered at the mentality and genuineness behind some of the arguments of supporters of this radical proposal, eg.- Australia should follow other countries who have embraced this concept, such as Canada, Ireland, Italy.

Since when were Australians beholden to the voting whims of those or any other country?

Then the ridiculous or disingenuous use of such words as "equality bigot”, "love is love”, "homophobic haters”.

However, this behaviour takes the cake: a State parliamentary leader, on ABC24 TV, publicly quoting Christian New Testament scripture to justify his voting "Yes”. At no point in the 2000-year history of Christianity has there ever been a suggestion, let alone an attempt, to "legalise” the act of two people of the same sex becoming married.

Hopefully, the members of that political party will remove that individual from his position, post haste. He is an embarrassment.

I now regard all who are actively pushing this bizarre concept of "same-sex marriage” as social combatants and will do all in my power and capability, especially politically and economically, to reduce their effects on society, particularly on our young.

The same philosophy that forms my belief re marriage also demands that I should love my enemies - not a "love” (lust) that implies I should wish to engage them sexually or (God forbid) marry them, but a love that demands that I should speak the truth as it has been revealed and regardless of any suffering or ridicule, to desire and act towards their true and lasting happiness.

Paul Lucas

Toowoomba