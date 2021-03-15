LETTERS: time for elected officials to deliver for Rocky

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Time for elected officials to deliver

Now that the last election is out of the way, it‘s time for the newly elected officials to do what they where elected for. Who ever wins Division 3 the priority should be the cost of living.

Mainly rates and the water bill issues.

The tiered water bill which gets more expensive as the year goes on is a bit of a joke. If you like a good looking yard, your water bill is nearly as expensive as the rates.

If I remember right. The barrage is owned and paid for by the Rocky rate payers and was commandeered by the Beattie Government.

Yet a water bill of a thousand plus per year is not uncommon.

So we either pay for water which we already own or watch as our trees and gardens die.

There has to be a better way and people need to contact their Councilor and have their say, the media needs to question the high cost of these charges.

All we can do as rate payers is ask the question, but the media needs to also ask the question.

Mark, Berserker

Send the packing

Regardless of New Zealand‘s Prime Minister’s opposition to how Peter Dutton should deal with our native-born New Zealanders who commit crimes here, they are returned pronto, after being released.

Jacinda Ardern has no right to dictate how we deal with our criminal immigrants. Those of any nation who err, are returned home. We have our own homegrown incarcerated, maintained at the pleasure of taxpayers‘ money and resources. Australia welcomes migrants who are law-abiding and contribute to our prosperity and wellbeing.

People hoping to make Australia home should be of good character, with no past criminal record. Coming to Australia is a privilege, not a right, with no intention to carry out crimes which impact our security.

Since colonisation, Australia has been built upon the lives and contributions of our immigrant populations. Those coming here for a new beginning must play by the rules, or “there‘s the door”: ”Con-Air” is boarding!

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands



LPMC Qld‘s Health Dept is not in a Healthy State. Every week Qld Taxpayers are told of poorly run facilities. Extra Staff were promised by Treasure Dick, none yet, ask the current staff. No Idea Dept Premier Steven Miles failed to repair the Health Dept but assuring voters all is well. Palaszuzuk and new Health Minister Yvette D“Ath have no clear plan for the Health Dept just a daily knee jerk reaction to repair problems. Don’t worry Taxpayers, we have another three years of poor decisions and services.

