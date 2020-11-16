LETTERS: Time for fresh-faced Rocky leader

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

NOW IS THE TIME FOR FRESH FACE ROCKY LEADER

Now it was a shock this week with long serving Rockhampton Major Strelow stepped aside on principle.

Is now our chance to look at a fresh face for the position.

I hope none of the current council members stand and allow new blood, with different ideas and a new vision for our great community to step forward.

Rockhampton is such a diverse community, combining country and town and city all in one community.

We want city living with country values, as our society moves to a generation that looks to more recreational activities after work.

Gone is the stay at home mentality, with more young families looking to recreational venues on their days off.

We must as a community offer the services that are expected and the recreational areas that the new generations expect.

We must build for the future and make sure it is built to last.

Stop the cycle of just doing enough in the election cycle.

Whoever becomes the new Mayor for the Regional council must be able to have the ability to bring the current council members with him/her on any vision or changes they wishes to present.

Offer representation to State and Federal Governments and the strength to fight for the Rockhampton Region.

Mark

Berserker

SMS’S TO THE EDITOR

Anon: farmers need workers ces needs to dish out some tough love I work all my no trade walk in off the street an ask for a job ces a joke an hire company should never have be should been aloud in this country unions what a joke

Anon: Hooper should get the job after all Margaret new Hooper would get it that’s a kick in the guts for rocky an out going mare who new that’s he gepay for it end joke

