LETTERS TO ED: Build new coal fired power stations or freeze

Ice Age Due 2025 NASA

Deloitte (Courier Mail 3/11) along with many others have lost their integrity in their total confusion of climate change, of course it is a major world disaster, as it was when the 100 year drought destroyed the Mayan empire, when north Africa and the centre of Australia changed from forests to deserts, when the Murray River dried up in 1915, and hundreds of other climatic events that destroyed many civilisations — and hundreds of other recorded climatic disasters.

Not much could be done about it then or now, we cannot control Earth’s natural climatic cycles.

Hundreds of devastating climatic events occurred long before industrialisation — so Deloitte who/what do you blame for their occurrences?

The latest phase of the Quaternary Glaciation is still in progress since 2.58 million years ago — many think today’s climate changes are a new phenomenon, they do not know how the Earth’s climate works — through an extremely complex mix of different sub-systems all interacting with each other on a wide range of time and space scales, e.g. atmospheric, oceanic, ice masses, the biosphere, sunspots or lack thereof, solar winds, cosmic radiation, phases of the moon, volcanoes, equatorial spin 1,760 kmph, equatorial bulge of 42.47 km, orbital rotation and wobble, axis tilt, polarity position and gravitation effect — believed it to be a new phenomenon caused by humans, even though it has never stopped changing. Geologists consider the Quaternary Glaciation to be ongoing, with the Earth now experiencing an Interglacial period with more Ice Ages in the future.

NASA has advised an ice age is likely by 2025: It has already begun with coldest records in history across US and Europe — mark your calendar, buy warm clothing and ask how solar and wind power will work then — already in Europe wind turbines are icing-up and failing, and solar panels don’t work covered in snow with freezing temperatures.

This is a National Security Issue.

We have a short time frame to build new coal fired power stations or lose industry and freeze.

G J May, Forestdale

Harry's view on the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Despite BOM predicting a greater risk of floods and cyclones, the long-awaited South Rocky flood levee project continues to languish.

Janita Wass: There should now be an independent state run enquiry into the whole levee bank fiasco, considering the huge amount of ratepayer money that was spent and the flood prone land they purchased that ratepayers are now stuck with and will never sell.

God help the proposed motorsports facility if this is how RRC runs future multi-million dollar local projects.

The other levels of govenment will now be forever gun-shy with any large funding to RRC unless the errors and reasons of the embarrassing levee blowout are made public and clearly understood, so they never happen again.

Leyland Barnett: How much money has been wasted already? Time for an enquiry, I would think. Someone has made alot of money with this fairytale?

Peter Freeman: ScoMo and Canavan won’t spend the cash.

Joanne Coulter: Absolute rubbish.

Lened Beckhaus: I thought they already put this cr-- on the back burner as it’s a waste of $$$.

Step Holden: Couldn’t pass the pub test, build a city in the middle of a flood plain then guess what?

ANON. So if you’re lucky enough or know somebody in local, state or federal government you’re set for life with 15 per cent super, 9 day fortnights and nobody earns less than 60K. All levels of government needs to be disbanded and a new government needs to be formed. A peoples government. It’s about time we say enough is enough, but like all good sheep we will be fed bulls--- and told to behave.

ANON. Just what we need, the southerners flooding our housing market.