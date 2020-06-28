LETTERS TO EDITOR: Readers thoughts on electricity charges 

CQ NEEDS MORE THAN ONE ENERGY SUPPLIER

Nev Koongal says that he has to pay $60, I assume per month, to Ergon. I believe he has a 6 or 6.6 kW set of solar panels. There must be something wrong in his system unless he is running a commercial or small industrial business from his domestic supply. In the past he has claimed that there is nothing wrong with his panels. Maybe his meter is faulty just like the one reported recently in the paper.

I am surprised that Ergon does not have a spare meter that it could place in series with the home to compare it with the home’s reading over a set time. Alternatively Ergon might have an integrating clip on current meter that does not require breaking into the incoming line to make the comparison. I would expect that it would need the solar to be switched off over the comparison time.

Ergon must have many employees with electrical qualifications. I can only think that they do not care about customer service. What CQ needs is more than one retail supplier. The competition would reduce cost and increase service to the customer.

Nev goes on to say that because his system is so poor that renewables could not run a city alone. Well there are a number of countries that are at or close to 100% renewable supply. In 2015, Sweden threw down the gauntlet with an ambitious goal: to eliminate fossil fuels from electricity generation by 2040 within its borders, and has ramped up investment in solar, wind, energy storage, smart grids, and clean transport. Below is a quote from a report by the Stanford University, one of the best in the world

SUMMARY: We develop roadmaps to transform the all-purpose energy infrastructures (electricity, transportation, heating/cooling, industry, agriculture/forestry/fishing) of 139 countries to ones powered by wind, water, and sunlight (WWS). The roadmaps envision 80% conversion by 2030 and 100% by 2050. WWS not only replaces business-as-usual (BAU) power, but also reduces it 42.5% because the work: energy ratio of WWS electricity exceeds that of combustion (23.0%), WWS requires no mining, transporting, or processing of fuels (12.6%), and WWS end-use efficiency is assumed to exceed that of BAU (6.9%). Converting may create 24.3 million more permanent, full-time jobs than jobs lost. It may avoid 4.6 million/year premature air-pollution deaths today and 3.5 million/year in 2050.

Tom Bradbury

Norman Gardens

NEW ELECTRICITY CHARGES “MISERABLE”

I see the latest electricity prices for regional Queenslanders has been released and effective from July 1.

Households metered at tariff 11 for their lighting and power usage, and using an average of 4062 kWh’s a year should save a miserable 23 cents a day.

It’s not much really, when you consider that the daily supply charge hardly altered, except for increasing from 99.380c a day to 99.744c a day.

Small businesses metered on tariff 20 and using an average of 6866 kWh’s a year will save a measly 20 cents a day. And for small businesses the daily supply charge or service fee hardly altered except for increasing from 137.430c to 141.093 c a day.

Above costs are inclusive of GST.

John Blanchfield

Frenchville

TEXTS TO THE EDITOR

GE, ROCK: When will Livingstone Shire Council bite the bullet and do a proper job on Adelaide Park Rd and Normanby St. It’s full of potholes that you’d need a step ladder to get out of. Workers come along drop bitumen in, then we get a few drops of dew and it’s as bad as ever.

DM, ROCK: Where are all these tourists coming from if the border opens? If anyone has noticed even those in NSW and Victoria have tightened their belts. There is no magic wand of cashed up tourists once the gate is opened.

SHANE, WANDAL: Like an old friend it’s sad to see something change. But time moves. And you’ll still be around.

JOH, ROCK: Another day, another investigation into alleged links between an ALP MP and China. When is this going to stop? Ridiculous!

