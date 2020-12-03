LETTERS TO THE ED: Can we learn from boom and bust cycle?

Letter writer Leyland Barnett says rental properties are currently in high demand and vacancies are extremely low in Rockhampton.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Rockhampton’s economy in overdrive at the moment

RENTAL properties are currently in high demand and vacancies are extremely low, creating a supply and demand situation where rental prices are being pushed up.

Rockhampton’s economy is in overdrive at the moment when you look at what is happening around us.

The economy is being boosted with major roadworks projects at Gracemere and at Parkhurst, insurance claims for hail-damaged roofs and Jobseeker/Jobkeeper payments.

While this news is great for investors and business operators, it puts a lot of pressure on battling renters that, in many cases, will be forced to move out of our region while temporary workers move in.

Does this sound familiar to the situation that Gladstone went through with the LNG development, where employment in the construction phase created a huge demand for accommodation?

Rental and house prices went to obscene levels and huge housing developments were created to cater for the increased demand. When the construction phase completed, the demand dropped and there was an over-supply of accommodation and many investors got hit with the devaluation of housing created by the sudden lack of demand.

Will Rockhampton end up going down the same road as Gladstone and end up in the same situation? Can we learn from the boom and bust cycle that Gladstone went through?

We need to understand the problems with a two-tiered economy and assist the disadvantaged wherever possible.

Leyland Barnett, North Rockhampton

World peace: A bridge too far?

Author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaids’ Tale) warns of a future world fertile for dictatorships. Hardly news to those living in dystopian nations under control of ruthless despots.

Toxic political climate - created by extremist religious and political views, polarisation of people and nations out-of-step - alarms moderates.

Anti-democracy dictatorships continue to manipulate forces to control the masses and world unrest.

Iran and its oppressive Middle-Eastern allies, Russia, China and South American dictatorships, all continue to maintain societal control by their totalitarian, dehumanising measures.

COVID and environmental destruction, exacerbated by denial of climate change and human rights, disrupt civil order and world peace.

The UN is disempowered and obsolete. “Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. China has slammed an over 200 per cent tax on Australian wines. Australia needs to immediately slam 200 per cent plus export tax on dried baby milk products and then all dairy products sent to China by manufacturers or organised shipping gangs.

JR. Come on LPMC get off your high horse against Labor. The election’s been over for weeks now. Had enough of you the last 12 months before the election. Your ranting does no good, save it for the next election in 4 years.

