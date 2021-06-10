Letters to the ed: Do we need crocs in the Brisbane River?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Crocs in the Brisbane river

If it wasn’t scary it would be funny.

A 4 meter croc seen off the main beach at Yeppoon.

Man taken from his boat in the Hinchinbrook Island region.

Croc steals fisherman’s catch off the beach at Cardwell and the list goes on.

All that the parks service states that unless the animal poses an immediate threat, it’s fine.

So we will see more and more people taken – such as the person in the Hinchinbrook region?

So unless we see one in the Brisbane river the powers that be will never understand the threat they pose.

Recently a pig hunter lost one of his dogs to a croc, the nearest water was four kilometres away.

So much for encroaching on their territory.

Surely there is a better way to control their spread.

One way might be to allow farms to collect the eggs thus reducing the numbers going into the wild.

Another would be to remove crocs seen in populated areas such as Yeppoon’s main beach immediately rather than wait until an incident occurs.

Because any one who says they are a threatened species obviously has not been in North Queensland on a summer’s evening spotlighting.

We are no longer the alpha predator on the states waterways, but lunch if we are not careful.

– Mark, Berserker

HARRY’S VIEW ON BILOELA FAMILY CRISIS

Harry's view on Biloela family crisis.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Almost half a million people have signed a petition for a seriously ill Australian-born girl and her family to return back to Biloela. Should they be released from detention?

Noelene Ludkin: Yes. This family have paid their way.

Angela Chiavaroli: Yes; absolutely and allowed to stay in the only home they know.

Rebecca Burgess: Yes they should this is just getting a joke.

Fiona Guy: BRING THEM HOME!!!

Lynette Laskus: Bring them home they have been imprisoned for 3 years is that not enough punishment? Murderers can get less.