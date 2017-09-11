Drop the 'militant tactics' in marriage debate: OPINION

Thousands of supporters rally to support a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming postal survey on marriage equality in Garema Place in Canberra.

Time for cool heads on marriage debate

THE campaign for same-sex marriage is now in full swing.

Waiting for the High Court's decision delayed the campaign for both the YES and NO sides of this debate.

It appears that the NO side are becoming very militant in their campaign to persuade people to vote YES and have began indulging in militant tactics. Whenever there is a meeting scheduled by the NO side to present their case the YES advocates turn up in force and yell, scream and jostle attendees who come to the NO's public meetings.

The YES people don't seem to want free and reasonable debate during this campaign. In many cases, security has to be hired to maintain peace at the NO events as well as police in attendance.

The behaviour of the YES campaigners reminds me of the crowd who tried to bash down Mr Lot's door way back there in ancient Sodom.

It's time for everyone in this debate to cool it and use peaceful persuasion rather than the tactics of the mob.

Jay Nauss

Glen Aplin

Everyone is entitled to freedom of speech

WHEN people are afraid to criticise, group dynamics change, silence becomes a form of tacit approval.

Those who criticise are ridiculed and isolated by those who wish to subjugate them this process is refereed to as "consolidation of power" opposite to this situation is a society where free speech is protected.

To protect free speech all free speech has to be protected, not certain aspects of it. Once free speech is regarded as unpleasant, deemed by those who you criticise, it becomes restricted.

Free speech is not to tell people what they want to know, but the right to tell people what they don't want to know or would not like the public to know about. Voltaire was once quoted as saying "I may not agree with what you say, but I will fight to the death for your right to say it!"

Article 19 of the Universal Declaration Of Human Rights states "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression, this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to see, receive and impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers!"

NWH Timms

Bungundarra

Hopeless feeling

starts at the top

AN open letter to all politicians, tertiary-educated scholars, public commentators and others.

When governance of a nation, at all levels, is toxic, not effective and disruptive, it's people are on a downer.

This can be seen in the performance of the nation's sporting teams, business vibrancy, and the happiness and general confidence and well-being of the people.

Have a deep look at your region, state and nationally and across all socio-economic levels - there is the feeling of hopelessness and helplessness because there is no vision or path to follow.

The quandary is not of the people's making!

It has been spawned in our Parliament, grown by their Parliamentary leaders and supported by their followers.

Now if anyone can debunk and discredit this insight, then I encourage them to have a go.

Robert S Buick MM JP

Mountain Creek

Under pressure on all sides on power cost

OUR Prime Minister is under much pressure from his own party, the Opposition, welfare groups, Australian families and businesses concerned about the annual rising cost of power. Our most prominent leader is playing tough guy in his denouncement of power retailers, but achieving nothing.

There is such a public outcry about the rising profits of these power companies at the expense of consumers, that his political career is on the line.

He had to be seen to be doing something.

But what he did was pay lip-service to the problem, while passing the ball back to consumers.

All he achieved was to advise consumers to seek a better deal than currently available from their retailer. Basically nothing at all was achieved by his rhetoric to stop the current hot-wiring of power payments.

This is an insult to our intelligence.

He knows it is political suicide to allow such exploitation to continue, while families and businesses suffering the world's highest power prices sit in the dark. With the runaway rising cost of living, the same Government has had to hand back Pension Concession Cards to 90,000 part-pension recipients who lost their cards in January, under the new assets test. Many on welfare have no other income to combat these rising costs, so a $75 payment to 2.5 million aged, disability and veteran service pensioners will be a one-off.

Hardly a fortune, considering the rising cost of utilities and fuel has a flow on effect to day to day living expenses for everyone.

Our governments and bureaucrats are building castles in Spain for themselves at taxpayers' expense, while discounting big corporations fleecing the public directly or covertly.

Without advocates to defend those who can least afford the predictable rise in the cost of living, we'd expect our Government to step in. So much for his empty rhetoric.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands