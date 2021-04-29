LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A Green virus is being spread

The Biden-Boris green virus which infects most of the west has become a danger to Australia.

PM Morrison has promised one billion dollars for “hydrogen, CCUS (carbon capture usage or storage), batteries and critical minerals – all to achieve “net zero”.

Not one of these green dreams will produce one light-bulb of new energy – all will consume massive amounts of energy and money.

Innovation is going backwards in this green era. Just as the sun enters a cooling phase, we are heading for an energy dark age.

Green zealots have rediscovered windmills from the Middle Ages and the solar energy they worship has powered plant and animal life since the sun started shining.

The first electric car appeared about 1890 but was rendered obsolete by Henry Ford’s petrol-powered Model T.

Soon the maritime de-carbonisers will rediscover sails and our woke army will propose horsepower to move soldiers and artillery.

Will Australia run its diesel submarines on recycled cooking fat? Maybe Clydesdales will return to the farms?

Hydrogen usage is not new – hydrogen in coal gas was used in cities like London for a century from 1870.

Maybe hydrogen-powered airships will again grace our skies?

CCUS (carbon capture use and storage) is just an old failed idea (CCS) jazzed up with the word “use”.

The best use of carbon dioxide is to feed all plant life on earth, thus feeding all animal life.

Burning coal provides massive environmental benefits in replacing the carbon dioxide plant food that was removed from the atmosphere by the great Carboniferous forests and laid down in coal seams.

Earth’s huge oceans contain immense amounts of carbon dioxide and, according to Henry’s law, will offset all attempts by puny man to manipulate the atmosphere.

If we add CO2 to the atmosphere, oceans will dissolve much of it. If John Kerry manages to remove some atmospheric CO2 (at great cost), the oceans will quickly replace much of it.

We now consume energy to dig up and process copper, nickel, lithium, cobalt, lead and rare earth minerals for batteries while denigrating the biggest natural batteries on Earth – our massive coal deposits that store millions of years’ worth of solar energy.

Disposing of millions of used metallic batteries is a looming environmental disaster that Greens ignore.

Nuclear power provides reliable zero-emissions energy and needs no battery backup.

Australia is a world leader in the production of uranium but produces no energy from it. It rated zero mention in our PM’s Net-Zero Dreams.

Biden-Boris-Kerry will applaud Australia’s Green Dreams but the realists from the BRICS nations will laugh and continue to build coal, oil, and nuclear power to combat the approaching cold era.

China and India alone have over 1,000GW of new coal-fired power planned.

Crazy schemes to cool the Earth’s climate or extract CO2 from the atmosphere are green dreams and realist nightmares.

We have managed to control both heat and cold in enclosed places like cars, houses and department stores (if the power is on).

But the climate control lever of Planet Earth is outside the reach of mere mortals.

We cannot cool the climate, but history shows that nature may suddenly force cooling on us.

We need affordable and reliable energy to help us live through whatever weather we face.

– Viv Forbes, Washpool

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. What a joke that our hospital is not able to cope. The Labor Government has no answers. We need the ones we voted in to do the job. They don’t have to have worry, they’ve got private health cover. It’s time they did their job or got the hell out.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

A religious group is under fire for setting up a sandwich board at a university asking if disabled people are a burden on society.

Holly Michaela Passman: Funny, I thought the greatest burden on society was tax dodging religious cults.

Jason Day: more or less discrimination. I have a disability, I am autistic and I can tell you we just want to be treated the same as anyone else and that sign is pretty much saying we are stupid. We are not. I think this church needs to take a long hard look at this sign and themselves how dare they even think that it’s not the 1920s, grow up.

Jenny Hurlock-Brown: If it wasn’t a religious group, would you be so offended by the question. Discussion is important. People get upset that they get excluded from conversations. So here’s an opportunity to state where you stand. Personally I have a Downs brother and he is a very important part of our lives and has enriched our family in many ways.

Shawn Calaway: Religion as a whole is a burden on society.

Tony Collins: I have no objection to initiating a conversation about disability – however a notice with an invitation to put a stick in a can does not represent a conversation. And such a conversation needs a prior definition of disability, as well as a burden.

Joanne Coulter: What is a burden? Is that not a complication that could have been resolved or prevented. No one chooses to be disabled and in many cases by accident, fighting for our country, sickness induced, birth defects etc. No, they are not a burden but a responsibility of us as a community.

Alofa Tau: It’s a good question because that is one of the main reasons that people abort unborn disabled children. They are told they will be a burden on society … when obviously they are not – they are a part of the rich texture of society … and should be valued and loved and allowed to live. That is the point they are making.

