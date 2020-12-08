LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Christmas road safety

I watched the Win News report regarding the RACQ and Bishop Signs supporting 32 road safety signs being placed into black spot areas in Queensland, to help reduce the road toll.

There have been a lot of head on collisions recently in Central Queensland and many lives have been impacted.

Work sites have many signs, reminding workers of their obligations to work safely in their work zones, as per workplace safety regulations.

Why shouldn’t we be sending the same message through bill board signs, while they are vacant from advertisers, with government support?

The road safety message needs to be spread far and wide through every means possible as are workplace safety signs.

Every life saved on our roads will make a difference; to the immediate families, to the first responders and to all of the people affected.

A simple message maybe all it takes to save another life on our roads and if it saves one life, it is worth it, wouldn’t you think?

I totally support any initiative that will save lives on our roads.

Every family deserves to be able to travel safely to their destination without the risk of being killed on our roads.

Leyland Barnett, North Rockhampton

HARRY’S VIEW ON CONTINUED DRY WEATHER

Harry's view on the dry weather.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

JFW, WANDAL. Not sure this is the right way of sharing this information, but as I was driving past Lifeline this Sunday afternoon I couldn’t help but wonder why people would dump their rubbish onto a charity. Like there are car tyres in the pile that the charity will have to pay to dump and well if you look at the photos, most of the stuff will need to go to the dump so how is that good for the charity.

TD. Reading Saturday’s headline story with regards to council shutting out 4WDs and motorcycles to No7 dam trails, I can relate to this story with a large number of gazetted roads in the Rockhampton area with locked gates across what were once public roads and now leased to farmers stopping Australian citizens from using what it was rightfully to be used for, a road. Six friends and I, all over 60 years of age, and being adventure rider motorcyclists, are finding more and more roads locked to the public. There are very large numbers of adventure riders that are not the young screaming motor bikers. Adventure riders are motorcyclists that like travelling into the country side and exploring and enjoying nature and companionship of like minded friends. I ask council to consider ways to keep roads open for the public to use as we also spend large amounts of money in the community with firstly purchasing the bike then equipping with accessories and on our rides we always try to use a small town pub or cafe for lunch etc. Please do not lock up Australia, it’s for all to use.

ANON. When are we going to get some speed bumps near Wandal IGA before someone gets killed? You have to run across to car. You feel sorry for our seniors. Let’s vote Hooper in, he will get the job done.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.