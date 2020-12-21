LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australians placed in jeopardy

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

COVID second wave?

As we almost made it through months of change in 2020, with little or no further community transmissions of the COVID-19 virus, Australians are now placed in jeopardy with imported new strains of the virus.

Opening our borders to international travellers returning, will come back to bite us.

We are the envy of the world, the way our state and federal governments have set in place strict policies of movement control and testing, from the beginning.

We have learnt to isolate and socially distance.

Now thousands of Australians have had to put their Christmas plans on hold, while a cluster has broken out in the northern suburbs of Sydney, from two importees.

This has sent alarm bells ringing for all the state borders to be closed to certain districts, with paranoia over the potential spread nationwide.

It is not fair to those who have sacrificed their lives and livelihoods to overcome the challenges of this strange and deadly virus.

More sinister is the covert movement of those returnees who knowingly have symptoms, not tested, while spreading the virus through their communities to innocent victims totally unaware of the danger.

While internationally, this isn’t taken too seriously by some, Australians have sacrificed to be virus-free and played by the rules.

Take every caution.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

DK, YEPPOON. I’d like to know why those offensive election signs about Brittany Lauga on Yeppoon Road have not been taken down yet? There is not one reason why they should still be there.

ML, ROCKY. To all you out there buying Xmas presents on Afterpay, I would think twice about it first. They say you don’t pay interest, but they are making huge profits so it must be costing extra big time somehow. As their share price has gone from less than 12 months ago $8.01 to on Wednesday an all time high of $114.60. I only wish I knew back then, I would have bought as many shares as I could. I didn’t realise there were so many silly people around willing to use it.

ANON. While our waters get fished out by a large Chinese fishing fleet, our government sits on its arse and does nothing. They are selling out our beautiful home land to the highest bidder. So make sure your kids and grandkids know.

