LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bring back the National Service

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Bring back National Service

Australia’s PM thinks we need to be on a “war footing” to combat this winter’s Wuhan flu.

But he should also prepare for a real war with a return of National Service.

It should be paid service, and all 18 year olds should be given the choice – get a job or volunteer.

To make the choice easier, Nashos should be paid but all government job subsidies for all able-bodied people in that age group should cease for their Nasho year.

Make it a real “break year”. Those who are anti-army can choose to pick fruit and veggies.

These rules should apply to all healthy young people and there should be no rainbow brigades or diversity lectures – just real military training. There should be provision for separate men’s and women’s battalions in infantry, artillery, transport, ambulance or cyber warfare.

– Viv Forbes, Washpool

A net zero emissions target will devastate the people of Capricornia

The Morrison government’s move towards a net zero emissions target will destroy jobs in Capricornia and undermine the Australian way of life.

A recent research report from the Institute of Public Affairs found 11,880 jobs would be put at direct risk in Capricornia if the government adopts a net zero emissions target.

That is 18 per cent of all jobs in the electorate.

This is a policy designed by and for the inner-city elites, and betrays hardworking Australians in Capricornia.

Drug addiction, crime, and broken families in communities like Capricornia will be the end result of a job-killing net zero emissions policy.

The voters of Capricornia elected Michelle Landry because they thought the Coalition would prioritise their jobs.

The IPA report found that 653,600 jobs would be placed at direct risk across the country.

It also found that the so-called ‘green jobs of the future’ simply do not exist; for every new renewable energy activity created over the past decade, five manufacturing jobs have been destroyed.

A net zero emissions target means net zero jobs for Capricornia.

And once the jobs leave, they won’t be coming back.

– Cian Hussey, Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs

HARRY’S VIEW ON FLU VACCINE PUSH

Harry's view on flu shot push.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Re councils financials. Councils’ revenue is raised by rates, charges and government supported funds. If you raise $1 why do councils spend $1.30. Councils are businesses and over the years they have outspent their revenue to operate financially. Big money, non-profitable, high maintenance projects creates debt. Ratepayers continue to fund their dream projects while essential items like roads and maintenance suffer. I ask why do councils have negative bank accounts? Small business can’t operate this way but councils are allowed. Councillors are elected business managers, they come and go like a morning dew, their poor decisions create council debts and it is unacceptable. If the LSC was told to pay their debt back in 30 days and stay in the red, what would they do? Councils need to spend revenue moneys only on essential services not expensive dreams that cause debt for years. Looking forward to the next council budgets, ratepayers will be horrified to add up the combined Qld debt.

