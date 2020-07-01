LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Build a dam at Yaamba, not a levy

ROCKHAMPTON FLOODING

Rather than building a levy around Depot Hill, build a dam upstream from Yamba with two spillways divert 50 per cent of the water to Broadsound and 50 per cent into the Fitzroy at flood time. This would halve flooding in Rockhampton. The Fitzroy once flowed into Broadsound many years ago. The benefits are too numerous to mention.

Lyle Fielding

Taranganba

SHANE, WANDAL: The opening of the border but stopping Victorians makes sense. Not worth the risk with all those cases from down there

