Opinion

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Build a dam at Yaamba, not a levy

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:37 PM
ROCKHAMPTON FLOODING

Rather than building a levy around Depot Hill, build a dam upstream from Yamba with two spillways divert 50 per cent of the water to Broadsound and 50 per cent into the Fitzroy at flood time. This would halve flooding in Rockhampton. The Fitzroy once flowed into Broadsound many years ago. The benefits are too numerous to mention.

Lyle Fielding

Taranganba

TEXTS TO THE EDITOR:

SHANE, WANDAL: The opening of the border but stopping Victorians makes sense. Not worth the risk with all those cases from down there

YOUR SAY

