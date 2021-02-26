LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Climate change is not a religion

“Sacrifice its workers on the altar of climate change”? [Dawson Jobs at Risk, 16/2/21] Seriously? Is that like sacrificing its construction on the altar of asbestosis?

Sacrificing its coal mines on the altar of black lung disease?

Sacrificing its agriculture on the altar of DDT?

Changes were made in those cases and change needs to be made again.

Climate change is not a religion, it is a scientific fact.

Always has been, always will be.

It is also a fact that toxic emissions are now hastening its progress with unprecedented acceleration.

Other nations that have been industrialised far longer than Australia recognise this and are working to transition to safer practises.

Get with the game plan before it is too late.

Those who can’t adapt will die.

– Brooke McReynolds, Mackay

Who is Leyland Barnett?

I have lived and worked in the Rockhampton region for nearly all of my life and have lived in Berserker for over 28 years.

I have fought bush fires, helped the community prepare for floods and have worked daylight to dark swinging a Chainsaw cutting timber debris for many days, to help clean up our neighbourhood after cyclone Marcia.

I continue to help our community through road safety initiatives with my driving school business and as a road safety advocate; I am always pushing towards making our roads safer.

I have voiced your concerns through the media; newspapers, radio, television and open public debates and forums for over 20 years.

I have open communication with both the state and federal members of parliament and I respect the policies of other candidates where I have run in previous council elections, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

I can assure everyone that I am against the south side flood levee as I researched concerns brought to my attention such as; where will the water go?; what happens if the bank fails?; and how much will the maintenance cost us each year?; through reviewing the feasibility report and talking to engineers.

I am not afraid to get your voice to the right people, to get things done for our region.

I seek your support to make your voice, our voice in division 3, at the regional council table, on the 13th March.

–Leyland Barnett, Berserker, Councillor candidate for the Rockhampton Regional Council

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Rural Qld, you’ll never get any money spent on rural highways and roads for another 10 years now Brisbane will host the ‘32 Olympic Games. All the royalties and taxes from rural mines will be redirected straight to the SE corner. Get ready, you better save up for the repair bills on your vehicle caused by pathetic roads.

ANON. You would want to hope you don’t have to go into an aged care home and pass away at home. The government is a joke. I guess there will be another bulls--- Royal Commission, that’s their answer for everything. I reckon we should have a Royal Commission into pollies.

ONLINE COMMENTS

Sugarcane farmers have hit back at a scathing grade on the Reef Water Quality Report Cards and will take their grievances to the nation’s capital.

YAKATTACK · Bundaberg Dc: Sugar is a dying crop. All health reports state that. Diversify.

GREENRIVER · Mount Morgan: If your tractor knocks, fix it. If your pump stops, fix it. If your run-off is toxic, fix it. The cost of business.

UNOBTANIUM · Burrum Heads: The greatest threat to the GBR is acidification and that is not caused by cane farms, the greatest threat to cane farms is the cosy ALP-Greens preference alliance.

STEVE40 · Mundubbera: These people represent a body of farmers who still think it is perfectly okay to blanket entire towns in cane trash. What is the amount of extra damage to the environment when an entire town has to use chemicals and solvents to clean up after a farmer lights up his cane field? It is not the damage caused by the burning field but rather the chemicals everyone else has to use to clean up a mess that should not even be there. Start planting macadamias as they seem to be a better alternative as the bigger farms are already demonstrating.

