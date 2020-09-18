Harry's view on the news of the week.

Harry's view on the news of the week.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Death of a Bully boy

IN THE vibrant days of the Rocky Morning Bulletin, the late 1950s and 1960s, a number of cadet reporters were hired and all went on to interesting, and some famous, lives.

One of them, John Messer, died a few days ago, (death notice in the Courier Mail 15/09) and I felt obliged to inform those in Rockhampton who knew him or his family of his passing. John was born in Rockhampton, and he died, apparently in Brisbane last Friday.

John and I did our cadetship together at the Bully, although he was a year ahead of me.

I went on to establish the Gold Coast region’s first public relations company after joining the ABC newsroom when I had finished my cadetship at the Bully.

Another in our group was John Dingwall, the screenwriter of one of Australia’s most famous films, Sunday Too Far Away.

He died a few years ago in Southport Queensland.

John Messer and I had many great times together, including a hitchhike to Tasmania and back during a month’s holiday, and with photographers Frank Moran or Brian Church, we volunteered for many of the exciting news assignments of those years, whether we were on duty or not.

I was extremely envious when John left to go to Fleet Street in London.

I have seen him a couple of times since, but we lived separate lives after being so close for about five years, when we were both married and building new families.

John returned from London and joined the Age Newspaper in Melbourne and I believe ended up as a leader writer.

John was a meticulous journalist, and as raw as we all were in the late 1950s, I could tell that John was destined for a meritorious reporting life.

Our days on the Bulletin were important to us, and I think of them often.

Ken Newton, Paradise Point

Abandoned trolley syndrome

The deficit of decency in major corporations speaks volumes, when it comes to finer details of running the company.

Major supermarkets, specifically the infamous duopoly, allow their very expensive trolleys to invade our suburbs and regions, as if they are dispensable.

Who benefits from the oversight or negligence?

These steel monstrosities are found abandoned in every suburb, in every town, much to residents’ disgust.

Society tolerates the lack of accountability and action by supermarkets which have lost count, passing on losses to consumers.

It’s easier than chasing recalcitrant trolleys.

However, one “lone ranger” in supermarket history actually takes the trolley by the handle; expecting shoppers to pop in a $2 coin, reimbursed after their shop.

It’s a win-win, brilliant strategy, keeping overheads down.

This tactic is rejected by the duopoly, persisting in factoring in thousands of trolley losses to consumers, despite environmental issues with abandonment, for convenience sake.

It displays poor role-modelling, failing to teach the lazy and the morally-deficit the environmental hazard it is.

Rather than hitting shoppers in the hip pocket, councils need to toughen laws regarding recalcitrant shops and trolleys, fining supermarkets, or demanding they retrieve their branded trolleys at their own expense.

It is unconscionable that supermarkets know the cost to both consumers and the environment, decades after trolleys were introduced, but will not follow the Aldi example.

With outlawing plastic-bags a success, it is time local governments were serious about the abandoned trolley syndrome.

Hit their profit margins, so shareholders take action.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON THE NEWS OF THE WEEK

Harry's view on the news of the week.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

A young father claimed his daughter was last week ‘threatened with a gun’ after being confronted by an aggressive gang at a local park.

Gary Bryson: Police say they have only responded to two violent incidents since the opening last month, council say they never received any complaints, so according to the Bulletin, the council and the police things are looking all OK. Well bugger me.

Kaylene Vanderwolf: Unfortunately if the RRC don’t receive the complaints, of course they won’t do anything. If you have an issue start sending all the complaints towards the council and police. Stop your complaining on Facebook and be proactive because nothing will get done about the issue otherwise.

Jean Ogden: Camera’s don’t scare them off they get away with everything. Didn’t stop them from stealing in shop or attacking threatening shoppers, robbing shops … won’t stop at parks. They cull nuisance vermin birds, horses don’t they – what’s the difference?

Azara Goodson: I would complain to police rather than council, but either way, security should have been foreseen with any pump track, where you have kids, teenagers, and possible BMX bandits gangs, may gather.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be banned from entering Queensland for the election. Do you think the Premier should let him in and why?

Ray Housman: No way he should be allowed in.

Anna Thinee: They need to just keep everyone out. No one in or out until all this virus stuff has improved significantly. Why should the rich, famous and powerful have their own set of rules and put everyone else at risk?

Martha Ireland: Sorry no he’s no different to anyone else!

Howard Howell: Not allowed in unless you give Queensland millions of dollars.

Amanda Rob: What’s good for one is good for the rest.

Yvonne Cosford: Who does she think she is. For God sake. He is the prime minister surely he can over ride her.

Sharon Godwin: No way he can stay out of QLD. We don’t want him.

Carolyn Barnes: No No No. He doesn’t care about Queenslanders, he is playing dirty trying to get Campbell Newman’s puppet in as Premier. We all need to remember all the people she helped sack when in power.

Tracey Sorensen: I think as the PM he should be allowed to come in without quarantining. It is essential travel just as the other politicians have done including Anna’s mob. I can’t see why he can’t be COVID tested every day before he comes here and every day he is here to monitor his health. Combined with the usual COVID protocols he should be no risk. Anna is in full defence mode to win this election even if it includes putting shackles on the Prime Minister and the LNP. Time for her to stop playing dirty.

Ricky Sinnott: He can do what he wants he the PM.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.