LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dingoes on island need to be removed

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Remove dingoes off Stradbroke Island



The dingoes on Stradbroke Island need to be removed, they are not native animals, all native animals are marsupials.

Genetic studies indicate the dingoes arrived in Australia with the migration of Southern India aborigines about 4,000 years ago when they migrated from Borneo through Sulawesi to Australia.

DNA shows dingoes lost multiple copies of a starch digestion gene while living with agricultural people possibly in Borneo, Indonesia, which identifies their origin.

About 4,000 years ago the Tasmanian Tiger or Thylacine existed on the mainland, as it was a solitary animal and dingoes hunt in packs, they eventually wiped out Thylacines.

These dogs should not be allowed in the wild, they are no different to any other feral animal: they are however one of the most intelligent dogs alive and must be kept for breeding.

Their genes are what make Australian cattle and sheep dogs the world’s smartest and most reliable working dogs.

G J May, Forestdale

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. What a joke. The government does not care for its elderly. More aged care is needed. Build more aged care homes throughout Queensland. Our hospitals are full with elderly because there is nowhere for them to go, causing staff to leave people waiting for beds. We have a Claytons PM and health Minister. What a joke.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

The family of a truckie who crashed while high on ice has been awarded a payout of $500,000 after his drug use was ruled to be in the “course of his employment”.

David Misselbrook: When does taking ice become part of your job.

Lis Currie: Time for those employers to stop taking those risks with lives.

Jackie Woods: Time for truck drivers to be paid properly + realistic deadlines so they don’t have to drive for 36 hours straight.

Elaine Hans: That is shocking … There is no excuse for putting people’s lives in danger by driving under the influence of illegal drugs. No excuse.

Alex Payne: This sets a dangerous precedent.

Elia EJ Ware: They forgot to put ‘Blocks’ on the end! He was high on ice blocks!

Raelene Smith: No wonder the country is in the state its in he chose to do ice his employers didn’t twist his arm.

Craig Andrews: Bring back freight on railway. Less big semis on our roads then.

YOUR SAY

