LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Do today’s youth know about D-Day?

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LESSONS TO BE LEARNED FROM HISTORY

In May 1945 the war in Europe finished.

On this 75th Anniversary National Geographic devoted its entire edition to publish the history of that war.

Great stories of personal suffering and heroism, great maps and statistics showing the countries involved along with their military and personnel losses.

I hope our youth get a copy as this history is no longer taught in our schools.

Last D Day I asked a young man if he knew what D Day was, he didn’t know.

On that day 160,000 men of his age of six nationalities landed on the beaches in Normandy. There were many lives lost, they fought on for 11 months until they met the Russians in Berlin, who moved in from the east and they were successful in finishing Hitler’s national socialist dictatorship.

In the 50s, millions of Europeans migrated to Australia. I was one of them.

We needed not to be told that Australia was the best country in the world.

We knew that it had a democratic government with freedom, we’d had enough of socialism. Today, the left seem to prefer that form of government.

That is why this history is no longer taught in our schools, they don’t want to know the truth.

Let me say “be careful what you wish for”.

Harry Wolfs

Rockhampton

HARRY’S VIEW ON A VIRTUAL DIGITAL HUB THAT’S IN THE WORKS FOR BEEF AUSTRALIA 2021

Harry's View

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON: So the gov going to put up GST nothing new just other stab in the back for low income it about time we stood out ground an demand a fare crack of the whip but I guess it cost nothing to dream at the end of the day this gov an past couldn’t care about the average Joe blow.

ANON: This gov pumping billions in to defence I telling you there only 75 years behind the 8 balls.

GE: The COVID-19. 2nd spike in Melbourne is testament that we can not rely totally on general government prevention. It is incumbent upon each & every one of us to take responsibility for our own health. That means following health guidelines to the letter.

MOOSE, DEPOT HILL: No more Woolworths cooked chooks in this house any more.They are looking more like boiling hens.Just have to make an extra stop at SPAR.