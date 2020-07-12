Menu
Grey nomads Chris Robinson, Lee Robinson, Karen Walker and Ray Walker. Photo: Emily Smith/Central and North Burnett Times.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Don’t get angry at grey nomads

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
12th Jul 2020 8:00 PM
YOUR SAY

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The Queensland border has reopened again and we see grey nomads travelling again and people getting angry because they see interstate caravans and motorhomes.

Just because their rigs are registered in another state, doesn’t mean it’s their home state. Thousands of grey nomads live on the road full time - no home.

A lot of these people have family all over Australia and travel to visit their families, remembering they have no home only the caravan or motorhome they live in.

There are also thousands of younger people travelling Australia and living on the road full time - no home and working.

A lot of these people have young families and have to make a living.

Now that coronavirus is under control in most states we have to get the economy up and running and the grey nomads and other people living on the road will play a big part in the recovery - if we don’t we could end up like Greece.

If grey nomads and every one else does the right thing there will be no problems and businesses will start to recover quickly, especially towns in the bush who rely on grey nomads and tourism to survive.

Remember these businesses employ people and with no income they can’t pay wages.

So let’s all do the right thing and welcome people back to Queensland and get the economy up and running.

David Rickertt

Grey nomad travelling Australia.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

AS: Give up LPMC no one is reading the texts now. Get off your high lnp horse.

