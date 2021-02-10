Menu
Opinion

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Freedom of expression is our right

Melanie Plane
10th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Politicising personal faith

The vilification of Israel Folau and Margaret Court, both talented sports stars who excel, is un-Australian.

We can’t have it both ways: get the credit for their talent and not accept their right to believe their faith the way they are free to.

Freedom of expression is our right.

If we decide, as a nation, who is allowed airtime, allowed to play, or is acceptable based only on current community expectations or political correctness, then there is insecurity in who will be banned tomorrow.

This is divisive.

Talent has no “use by” date.

We have the right to disagree, but no right to discount.

Minorities now declare they alone are the voice of what is offensive or acceptable in our 2021 society.

They are politicising offence for political mileage.

It discounts the contribution of Australians of exceptional talent, but with personal faith counter to social norms.

Not all Australians march to fluctuating social and moral mores of that voice.

Tolerance is a dying art in third millennial society.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. Half a billion dollars on youth crime? That didn’t work. This Labor government is too weak so we have step one today. How many step are there? Take a big teaspoon of concrete and get serious. They know the law, tell them how it’s going to work from now on.

ANON. Now that Tony’s in, we might get a multi-sports stadium. How about it Tony? What the rest could not do, you have a chance to do. Show them you are the best mayor.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

