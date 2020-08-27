LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ignorance is no excuse for DV impact

Harry's view on recycled glass being used for road seals.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coercive control

ON 19TH February, 2020, Hannah Clarke and her three young children were murdered by her ex-husband, Rowan Baxter in Brisbane.

Their horrific deaths traumatised the nation.

Women and children continue to be victims of abusers who believe they are “above the law”. Governments, police and our court systems don’t or won’t fully appreciate the “coercive controlling “ behaviors and misogyny at the root of all violence against women and children. But ignorance is no excuse.

Legislation against “domestic violence”, euphemism for “criminal assault”, falls short, in a society based on historical stereotypes for gender roles and responsibilities.

Family Court judges fail to comprehend the dynamics of relationships which force women and children to escape the control and traumas of angry despots, having little faith in a patriarchal society, expensive legal systems or a male-orientated police force, for protection.

Thus, granting “access” to violent men continues.

To our dismay, one familial homicide per week is the nation’s average.

“The evil of inaction, “[The Lucifer Effect”, P. Zimbardo] collusion by political authorities, under-resourcing institutions set up to protect the powerless, denies victims equality, inclusion and respect automatically awarded to the powerful.

Women who take the lead against sexism, the root of misogyny, are spurned by mainstream Australians.

No paper DVO can ultimately protect victims from men who feel disempowered.

With political “consideration” that “strangulation” and “coercive control “ are criminal offences punishable by jail terms, women who cannot feel safe in their relationships, need powerful advocates in our institutions who truly comprehend this deadly threat to our nation. The pandemic only exacerbates the threat.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON RECYCLED GLASS ROAD SEAL

Harry's view on recycled glass being used for road seals.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. Poor old pensioners take it up the clacker again. This government looks after every body but the poor pensioners left to fended for themselves.

JULESD. As an oldie who is okay with technology and was already subscribed online before print finished, I’m nevertheless struggling to find local death and funeral notices. Or has nobody died in the district in the last three months??!?? Please have a link near Obituaries to the first thing I look at after headlines every morning. Your reader demographic is predominantly seniors and this is of obvious interest to all of us. Thank you.

ANON. Will be good if the obituaries are placed back in the paper since you went digital it was not a high priority but being in a community like Rocky, people need the closure of friends passing which the paper had in the classifieds. Editor’s note: Hi, the obituaries should be included in the digital edition in September.

