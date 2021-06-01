Letters to the editor: Interstate disruptions affect us all

The high cost of interstate crises

Because of our interconnection with every other state, interstate tragedies or disruptions affect us all.

Our food, infrastructure and resources are dependent upon sources and interactions all over Australia.

The Victorian fourth lockdown has created tension and alarm in Queensland, regarding tourism in particular.

Disruptions with border closures and travel, affect every aspect of our lives, directly or indirectly.

The NSW mice plague, a direct result of inescapable drought conditions for farmers, is now impacting food availability and prices.

While Queensland is relatively safe with food supplies and intrastate travel, interrupted supply from locked down states and regions impacts what we pay.

This is now impacting NSW dairy farms and produce as a result of the devastating mice plague damage.

Rumour has it, milk, cheese and related dairy products will be in short supply.

Powdered milk, a staple for the elderly, babies, large families and business, is suddenly almost 30 per cent dearer in Queensland, statewide.

Not logical, while other milk products and related goods haven’t risen in price here yet.

The big four supermarkets and oil giants control the cost of living with impunity, exploiting both farmers and customers.

Milk is a staple which should, like bread, be reasonably priced. A 30 per cent rise is simply extortion and exploitative.

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

Power prices

I refer to the article regarding the Callide power station electricity generation outage in TMB Thursday 27th May where it lists the “average” wholesale price of energy at $53 a megawatt hour last financial year.

A simple calculation equates the $53 a megawatt hour to an equivalent 5.3 cents a kWh (kilowatt hour).

In comparison, the cost that regional Queenslanders pay for their general domestic electricity is 23.932 cents a kWh inclusive of GST.

But don’t forget that we are also charged a daily service fee of 99.744c a day GST inclusive, increasing our energy cost to 40 cents a kWh for average annual usage. (Not including other charges such as our metre services charge.)

Now, given that a reliable electricity supply is essential for our households and businesses, one would have to agree it’s not a bad profit margin for our government owned corporations such as Ergon Energy, where they can buy a product at an average wholesale price of 5.3 cents a kWh, and then charge their customers an average cost of 40 cents a kWh for their general domestic electricity usage!

– John Blanchfield, Frenchville

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Aussies rely on sunscreen but some have been found to contain a chemical linked to other cancers.

Nathan White: It looks like Pete Evans was right after all.

Amelia Bell: Yet another chemical poisoning from mass advertising, kindly brought to you by your all caring/trust worthy government and mega pharma!

Sylvia M Allen: That’s handy!

