LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Clive and coral don’t mix

Clive Palmer wants to build a coal mine 10km from the waters of the Great Barrier Reef and the Queensland Government has said okay, we will consider it.

No, we will not consider it.

Someone needs to remind Clive and the Queensland Government that the only way coral and coal can exist together is to leave the coal in the ground.

This is a very bad idea on many levels.

First and foremost, is global warming, fuelled primarily by the burning of coal.

The impacts on the reef are well-known and devastating.

We do not need another new coal mine to add to the problem.

As well, the world, including Australia, is quickly moving away from coal.

Clive should wise up and invest in renewable energy.

Secondly, this particular mine is located about 10km downstream of Broad Sound – a nationally important coastal wetland and one of Queensland’s largest fish habitats, with its waters part of the Great Barrier Reef world heritage area.

Now the Queensland Government said it would allow the project to move to the assessment stage.

Very bad idea.

The national independent Expert Scientific Committee on Coal Seam Gas and Large Coal Mining Development has provided advice to the Queensland Government on the proposal.

A key problem with the mine, the IESC claimed, included “significant and irreversible damage to internationally valued estuarine and near-shore ecosystems subjected to mine-affected water” as well as risks to creeks, pools, and the direct loss of 8km of waterways.

The IESC added: “The IESC cannot envisage any feasible mitigation measures, including offsets, that could safeguard these irreplaceable and internationally significant ecological assets and their associated water resources”.

Enough said. Science and common sense make it very clear that there is no way forward for this mining proposal.

It is time for the Queensland to shut it down.

– Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach

Queensland’s hunger crisis

As Queensland’s largest hunger relief charity, we commend the Queensland Government for taking action to both reduce food waste and combat Queensland’s hunger crisis.

Sadly, many charities across Queensland are under resourced and are struggling to meet the rising demand for food relief.

COVID-19 has had a profound effect on Queensland’s hunger crisis, with one third (33 per cent) of those experiencing hunger having never gone hungry before the pandemic.

With so many livelihoods lost to COVID-19, many Queenslanders are facing the scary reality of not having enough food to feed their families.

Every month Foodbank Queensland rescues more than one million kilograms of food and groceries and distributes it to over 200,000 people experiencing hunger.

However, there are many more Queenslanders who are in desperate need of support.

Foodbank Queensland welcomes the Queensland Government’s Food Rescue Grant to support charities providing essential food relief to Queenslanders in crisis.

– Sara Harrup, Foodbank Queensland CEO

Harry's View on who will fill the vacant position on the Livingstone Shire Council.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

OWL. Mark Berserker (4/3), excellent article. Might I add, Rockhampton squandered an excellent opportunity to put a young mayor in the seat, like the young, innovative and progressive Matt Burnett (Gladstone mayor). And look what we did instead!

LPMC. Another State Government stuff up, the new Kingaroy Hospital Budget was $62Mil to build but cost $92Mil and still not finished. When is accountability going to be implemented by this pathetic Queensland Labor Govt, wasn’t a quote a quote?

ANON. They waste hundreds of thousands on pollies’ stuff ups, yet they cannot even give the elderly in their twilight years a place they can be safe, cared for, loved for and respected. But I guess if you’re on the cash they get, do you really think they give too hoots? I think not. As Ned said ‘such is life’, they are the true outlaws of Australian politics.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

The banned Dr. Seuss books have rocketed up the Amazon bestseller charts in Australia in the wake of six of his books being “cancelled”.

Jana Richardson: Everything’s racist these days apparently! Grow up! Next we won’t be able to breath without being deemed racist! What a way to keep everyone in the world fighting against each other! Fools!

Andy Mark: The owners rightly pulled them … they weren’t ‘banned’. They can supposedly ‘skyrocket’ all they like, they’re not being published or sold in shops.

Georgie Elizabeth: Some people make it so hard to not be embarrassed about being Australian.

Valarie Hawkins: Typical leftist logic. They can trust that a 5 year old can choose their own gender but cannot trust a 5 year old to read Dr Seuss. The world is going mad.

Ian McCully: What a load of crock, get a life you people who think up these ridiculous ideas.

Susan Thomson: Imagine being this mad at a decision that was made by the Seuss family to not publish these books anymore because they contain racist imagery. Conservatives choose some weird hills to die on.

Matt Dicinoski: Y’all hear about Mr Potatoe Head.

