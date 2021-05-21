LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Long, hard battle to secure VAD laws

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ask your MP to vote for voluntary assisted dying laws

In coming months our 93 state MPs will vote on a proposed law to introduce voluntary assisted dying (VAD).

The state government asked the independent and expert Queensland Law Reform Commission to draft a VAD Bill which has now been released and will soon be the subject of scrutiny and feedback by the parliamentary Health Committee before being debated by MPs in September.

The QLRC’s report and draft Bill mark a milestone in the long and hard battle to secure VAD laws for Queenslanders.

Many people involved with Dying With Dignity Queensland have waged this fight for more than 30 years.

Many of them could have benefited from a VAD law but have died long before seeing the latest positive developments in the law reform process.

As we continue to push for VAD laws we should remember them.

VAD laws have been passed in Victoria, Western Australia, and Tasmania, and already operate in many places overseas.

But there is no guarantee the Queensland Bill will succeed.

So all Queenslanders wanting a better choice at the end of life must let their local MP know that they are expecting them to vote for VAD.

While MPs will have a conscience vote on the VAD Bill, they should remember that the Bill is not about them.

It is about giving terminally ill people or those dying from a neurological condition a voluntary choice to end their intolerable suffering.

Voluntary assisted dying will not result in a single extra death but it will mean a lot less suffering.

If anyone wants to support our fight I urge them to visit www.dwdq.org.au or phone 1300 733 818.

– Jos Hall, Dying With Dignity Queensland

HARRY’S VIEW ON THE VACCINE PASSPORT

Harry's view on the vaccine passport.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. We are central to everything north and south, yet we get very little funding from the budget. Please explain! We have pollies in this city that do sweet FA to put this majestic city on the map. To make it a place where tourists and locals want to live. Come and enjoy what we have on offer and until we get the right people to put this majestic city on the map we always be just a cow town.

LPMC. Did I read it right? “Entire Hospital Board to be Sacked”? No, no, no, Health Minister D‘Ath, start at the top, you and your incompetent mate Miles, should go first as you have failed Qld residents with your accountability and direction. Don’t pass the buck as ‘we all know’ you have failed and nothing is likely to change in the next three years.

ANON. These young criminals, it has been going on for years. That’s why our insurance is so bloody high. Do you think the insurance company gives a hoot? They are rubbing their hands together. The government needs to bloody take a shovel full of cement and harden up. Us hard working taxpayers are getting the rough end of the pineapple.