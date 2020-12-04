LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Our reef in a ‘critical condition’

Harry's view on the tensions between Australia and China.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

He rules by tweet

‘Lead by example’ doesn’t apply to the 45th USA president.

The ‘absentee’ plays golf while ‘Rome burns’, celebrating his family thanksgiving at Camp David, while 250+ thousand American families bury their dead.

Republican ‘silent’ faithful worry, once Trump leaves, his fanaticals will unleash their wrath on the party and anyone disloyal.

Lone realist Republican senator who calls it ‘over’, Mitt Romney, admits Trump: “has a rather relaxed relationship with the truth”.

This is an alarming revelation which Trump loyalists seem to be in denial of.

Seeing, they refuse to acknowledge; hearing, they refuse to comprehend.

It is the end of the tumultuous fantasy Trump himself created and abides in.

Humpty Dumpty promised a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

All Trump’s blind faithful, the courts and Republican senators, couldn’t fake the results and put Humpty together again.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

Reef in critical condition

As the Great Barrier Reef tourism industry prepares for the post-COVID boom, the reef has just been declared in “critical” condition, according to a sobering report just released by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The IUCN is the global authority on nature.

Its third outlook report marks the first time the IUCN has declared an Australian property as critical, which means its values are severely threatened and deteriorating.

The health of four other Australian World Heritage properties has also worsened; the Blue Mountains, Gondwana Rainforests, Shark Bay and the Ningaloo Coast.

Climate change is the key issue behind the deterioration of the World Heritage properties both here in Australia as well as globally.

The future of the reef is entirely dependent on the world quickly reducing carbon emissions to combat climate change.

Australia, with so much to lose, should be leading that fight but chooses to do as little as possible.

Both the federal and state governments continue to support the opening of new coal and gas projects as much of the rest of the world moves towards renewable energy.

Here in Australia, we still have politicians who support the building of a new coal-fired power plant, completely ignoring the threat of climate change and the needs of our tourism industry. Absolute insanity.

Perhaps we need to look across the Tasman for an example real climate leadership.

New Zealand has declared a climate change emergency and committed to a carbon-neutral government by 2025, in what the prime minister Jacinda Ardern called “one of the greatest challenges of our time”.

“This declaration is an acknowledgment of the next generation. An acknowledgment of the burden that they will carry if we do not get this right and do not take action now,” she said.

Now that’s how a government takes the lead on climate change.

Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. Labor in Rocky does nothing for low income housing. A new government funded aged care home. They sit on their lazy butts and do stuff all for the huge cash they earn. What goes around, comes around.

JOHN BLANCHFIELD. They say that it’s never too early to help prevent the spread of a disease and human suffering; well now is a good time to enlighten Australians with information regarding the “voluntary” COVID-19 immunisation program, that should be available early next year. It seems though, that there are quite a number of people who rightly have issues with possible side effects from the COVID immunisation. To help overcome this issue, a program similar to a past Australian Government ad for the change over to decimal currency that included the “14th of February 1966” jingle should be run. Many Aussies around the 70 mark should be able to recall this catching information jingle that was run by the various forms of media.