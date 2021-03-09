LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Our region has lost a great man

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Lea Taylor

Lea Taylor was Mayor from 1991 to 1997 in Rockhampton city; he left the mayoral position to work on his property.

I met Lea Taylor in 2012 when he wanted to run for mayor and try and get a team of councillors elected with him, to ensure debt levels were reduced and that our region could have a strong future.

“Experience you can rely on”, was the slogan and I joined the Regional Independent team.

There is one thing that I will never forget about Lea, is the fact that he had a strong work ethic.

There were many long hours put into running campaigns and I remember at times, helping him produce videos up to 2am.

Nearly every year, until COVID struck, we attended ANZAC dawn services at Gracemere, went to ceremonies at the Frenchville Sports Club and then finished the day at ceremonies in Marmor. It was great catching up with friends.

Lea attended many community group forums to discuss important issues, such as water conservation, a third bridge for the city and a new hospital for the norths side and he had a great vision for our airport to become international freight status so that it could support local produce going into global markets.

He was not only a good friend to me, but he was a great mentor, teaching me communication, debating and lobbying skills.

He had a wealth of wisdom and helped a lot of people out, getting through tough times.

I became aware that Lea was also a great entertainer as a bush poet and a singer.

Lea produced some CDs; “If I could sing for you” and monologues, “No Man’s Land” and “The Last Parade” he also worked with local artists to produce a song “Australia First” that is on YouTube.

I always enjoyed listening to his stories of his experiences and achievements and believe that the mould has been broken with his passing and that there will be no one else like him.

Condolences to Svetlana, Valera and family, our region has lost a great man.

I will see you again one day old mate, RIP and God Bless.

- Leyland Barnett, Berserker

PR, R’TON. With all the discussion about health and aged care costs, what do companies and corporations contribute. There has been a lot said about reducing company tax to 25. So do this and then apply a Medicare Levy of say 1.5 per cent against pre tax earnings (still a tax reduction so win /win). The billions recouped would effectively remove a line item from the Annual Federal Budget, freeing up funds that can be used elsewhere, maybe even on income tax relief.

