Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just Transition

The political conversation in Australia around climate change has changed dramatically over the past three decades.

Early on, there was much discussion over whether climate change was even real.

Then the discussion focused on the cause of climate change.

A little later, the political debate moved onto just how serious climate change might become (while the Reef bleached and the forests burned).

Finally, it seems that our politicians (some anyway) are accepting the science: climate change is here now, it is serious and that Australia needs some real policy to deal with it … like a Just Transition plan.

Just Transition plan … this is a long overdue plan on how communities, particularly those dependent on the fossil fuel industry, will transition economically and socially to a future run on 100 per cent renewable energy.

While other countries are creating effective transition plans, our politicians are working hard to not only ignore the need to transition but to mislead communities into believing that their future still lies with fossil fuels such as coal and gas.

This is criminal and will lead to economic hardship for these mostly regional communities.

It seems almost everyone recognises the reality of coal and gas power’s inevitable demise — except the federal government.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) projects a grid dominated by renewable energy by 2035.

Almost all of Australia’s banks and insurers have committed to exit thermal coal by 2035.

The NSW, Queensland and Victorian governments are establishing Renewable Energy Zones to fast-track the growth of renewable energy before coal plants retire.

These are all important and meaningful initiatives.

But a policy solution for the demise of coal and gas is urgently needed across all levels of government, energy planners and local communities.

Otherwise, it’s likely to be a bumpy ride for those communities most dependent on the fossil fuel industry.

– Tony Fontes, Airlie Beach

AFL real man’s football

I literally did not understand what happened with the Broncos.

Only three years ago they used to thrash the dragons.

Maybe Queenslanders need to learn to follow AFL – real man’s football.

Let’s get behind the Brisbane Lions as they have QLD pride.

Go Lions!

– Stephen Boyce, Carrum Downs

HARRY’S VIEW ON SENATOR MATT CANAVAN’S STANCE ON THE BILOELA FAMILY

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. In 2016 then Qld Treasurer Trad took over $30 Billion from a Qld super fund to reduce Qld’s debt. Trad informed Qld a forecast 2022 debt will be $91Bil. Sorry Trad, you were wrong. Dick said $123Bil plus the super debt. Now we have a planned 2024 debt of $140Bil. The Treasurer must run budgets like a business, don’t spend more than your revenue, KPIs a must, forward planning a must, accountability a must and last of all a change of govt, a must.

ANON. Useless aged care ministers say you will be dead before you get an aged home care package. This is going to get worse, once you stop paying taxes, the government doesn’t want to know about you. I guess that’s one way they won’t have to pay pensions. What comes around, goes around.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

A woman just released from hotel quarantine has tested positive for Covid-19 in the state‘s capital. There are fears she has the more contagious Delta variant.

Leesa Tomlinson: The big bad delta strain that hasn’t spread, like the other deadly strains.

Kirsty Truscott: Quick better all rush and have your Covid jabs … I agree, far too predictable. Stop bringing people in, no hotel quarantine, no problem.

Nikky Simpson: School holidays coming up, lockdown coming.

Eleesha Lavender: This is all far too predictable now.

Josh Donovan: 9 days before the end of the state of emergency.

YOUR SAY

