LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Refugees, crime and finches

One Nation candidate Wade Rothery at his avery where the family breed black throated finchs.

A Labor government means no surplus

READING Peter Mills of West Rockhampton today about the latest Federal Government bill on refugees, I was amused.

We already have about 300,000 non-Australians on welfare, costing us, the taxpayers, about $1.5 billion per year - we don't want any more of these illegal bludgers here.

It seems the Australian Labor Party policies are either immoral, indecent or just plain corrupt and Australia cannot afford them in government.

I cannot remember when the Australian Labor Party ever had a surplus whilst in power.

Bruce Simpson

Rockhampton

Sacrificed lives reduced to scare campaign

IF WE ignore history or try and re-write it, we will not learn from it.

Many have called the warning of change of the rules for asylum seekers, which some say will see more arrivals by boat, a scare campaign.

They say it is a scare campaign similar to the "reds under the bed”, thus suggesting the "reds under the bed” was a scare campaign with no basic truth.

How amazing that we now teach that "reds under the bed” was a scare campaign.

Yes, history is being rewritten and thus such a comment can go unchallenged.

It seems people under 50 have no idea of how the USSR - the Soviets - spread the communist threat all over Europe after World War II. They don't even know about the Korean War, let alone why it was fought, they ridicule the US over Vietnam, they know nothing of the Soviet incursions all over the world.

The US and her allies fought the Soviets in Korea and Vietnam, Malaya, Borneo and indeed everywhere, thus the term "reds under the bed” was alerting us that communists were everywhere and they were active here in Australia.

Thankfully the US and her allies stopped the Soviets in Vietnam, the Soviets ran out of money.

We are, of course, now told by our schools that the US was defeated in Vietnam. No, not so, they won, they bankrupted the Soviets and Vietnam was the last stand for the USSR.

There they ran out of money and could no longer hold onto the power they had over all the nations they had gobbled up.

We paid a huge price to win that war and to hear it dismissed as a scare campaign, to hear "reds under the bed” used as a mocking four-word slogan, thus belittling the enormous price that was paid to defeat communism, it should make our blood boil to hear it so dismissed.

The price we would have paid had the US not defeated the USSR would have been that we would have lived in a socialist communist state.

It is madness we can now have our schools teach that the US was the aggressor, the villain, how blind are the universities that keep pushing for a rewrite of history that makes our heritage seem something to be ashamed of.

Communism was being spread all over the world and smirking idiots that mouth "reds under the bed” as a four-word slogan to smear such a great sacrifice should be exposed as idiots, thousands of men gave their lives to make the "reds under the bed” threat go away and to not sing their praise but turn their efforts into a slogan of ridicule is disgusting.

We should all take a long, hard look at how great our living conditions are and preach some gratitude that we no longer need to worry about those reds that were indeed under the bed.

Doug Belot

Yeppoon

Pell convicted over feelings, not facts

INVESTIGATED by police for two years with no accusation of a crime having been made.

Convicted of a crime against a victim who had stated the crime did not occur.

Convicted despite an alibi confirmed by a witness.

Convicted on the word of a single accuser with no witnesses.

You could be forgiven for thinking this week's reports on the Pell case came out of a third-world country known for judicial partiality and prejudice.

Here in a Australia, it is a travesty of justice and indicative of an unhealthy social tendency to subjective, emotive, populist thinking that ignores facts, logic and reason.

Regardless of who it is applied to and regardless of the nature of the crime, justice must be drawn from factual evidence, not from our likes and dislikes.

If we want a society that would reject unsubstantiated conviction for ourselves, we must be prepared to stand against the unsubstantiated conviction of any individual, whether we like that person or not.

D Hickey

Taranganba

Tunnel usage has turned into daylight robbery

THURSDAY night's TV news program showed the proposed new motorway tunnels for Brisbane.

During this program the reporter stood near the Nundah motorway tunnel and stated that this tunnel cost $55 million to build and had returned $800 million in revenue since it was built.

I have this question to ask: Why are motorists still paying to use this tunnel?

The outlay for construction has been well and truly paid for several times over.

I cannot see why a certain amount of profit cannot be allowed but $800million against $55 million is sheer bloody daylight scamming.

Motorists have already paid twice for this tunnel and other toll ways in their taxes, rego and toll charges and are continually being taken to the cleaners.

Blood-sucking governments and private enterprises who build these infrastructures have captured the goose that has laid the golden egg.

NWH Timms

Bungundarra

People, not cats, are the

real threat to wildlife

MR ROTHERY, "Cat amongst the finches” (February 27).

In actual fact, bird fanciers and breeders in the 1960s and '70s and the trappings of million of finches, many for breeding and profit, almost caused the extinction of many species of finches in these regions until laws were passed and even then illegal trappings continue today.

The figures Mr Rothery is referring to in relation to cats killing wildlife is an estimate only, on shaky grounds.

Compared to the 75 per cent of the country's native vegetation that has been destroyed by people in the last 200 years, wildlife killed by predators native and non-native is insignificant.

Australia has lost more plants and mammals to extinction and is listed in the top 10 land-clearing nations of the world and has more threatened animals than 98 per cent of the world's countries.

Let's stop blaming cats and take a good, long look at ourselves. Records of 30 years as a raptor rehabilitator say land clearing is killing our wildife.

Lyn Laskus

Emu Park