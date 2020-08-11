LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Road safety is in your hands

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

RURAL road safety month starts in August and there were 835 lives lost on rural roads in Australia last year, 835 lives too many.

A launch was done at Kershaw Gardens by the Australian Road Safety Foundation with events co-ordinator Donna Caley and founder, Russel White.

Every year they promote Fatality Free Friday events and this year three people died in Australia on that day, including my niece Emily Barnett.

The display at Kershaw Gardens was very poignant with 100s of hats laid out to represent the fatalities on Australian rural roads.

A billboard at Midgee Creek, designed by ARSF, has been sponsored by many community people to send a clear road safety message, “the keys to road safety are in your hands”.

How many times have you heard people say, “drive to the conditions” and how many people actually understand or care about what it means?

It is so easy to blame the roads, the government and the police, but at the end of the day it is your responsibility to make good safe decisions while driving.

I can not understand why some people take high risks on our roads; overtaking on double lines; driving out into intersections without looking; speeding; driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and distracted from using a mobile phone.

Do people really think that it can’t or won’t happen to them, to justify the risk taking?

I can ensure you, that your luck will one day run out and you and another innocent victim will be either maimed for the rest of their life or killed, RIP Emily and good luck Emily.

Common sense is sadly lacking today, you need to slow down if road conditions are not great as you need reaction time if something goes wrong, it takes 1.5 seconds for the brain to register an incident and react by either swerving or braking.

If you want to be an idiot, then drive into a tree and not swerve over into the wrong lane at 100 km/hr and kill and maim innocent lives?

Please make a pledge to road safety and return home to your families and loved ones, together we can make a difference.

Leyland Barnett, North Rockhampton

SMS TO THE EDITOR AND FACEBOOK COMMENTS

ANON: Joke, 50 minutes for a cab on Tuesday night. We’re in Rocky, not Melbourne.

KEVIN A PORTER: As usual the spendthrift cash hungry QLD Labor want Landry to fund their hopes and dreams before they’re even ready to start the work. I’d suspect they’re trying to make their books look better but they’re not even releasing a budget. (Yeppoon Rd upgrade)

CHRIS RIXON: Instead of boxing us in on all sides, finish one project before starting the next... other than that hold people accountable for their mistakes instead of bubble wrapping everything for the idiots because all it does is create more complacency and increase the risk of an accident. (Yeppoon Rd upgrade)

TINA CAMERON-STEGER: Blame the council they’ve held this up in red tape for years! The owners have submitted multiple plans and proposals but they keep getting denied or request for changes. (Capricorn Resort development)

SHANEEN ROSE HORN: It needs to be back up and running we loved it there. (Capricorn Resort development)

FIONA LIDGETT: So sad its turned into a ghost resort. Such a beautiful place when operational. (Capricorn Resort development)

LEESA TOMLINSON: You used to be able to go out and swim and spend money. Than they leased it out to snubs who fought otherwise and lost customers over coin. No wonder it’s a wreck now. (Capricorn Resort development)