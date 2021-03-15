Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Gives COVID-19 Restrictions Update
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Gives COVID-19 Restrictions Update
Opinion

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Send them packing’

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Regardless of New Zealand's Prime Minister's opposition to how Peter Dutton should deal with our native-born New Zealanders who commit crimes here, they are returned pronto, after being released.

Jacinda Ardern has no right to dictate how we deal with our criminal immigrants.

Those of any nation who err, are returned home.

We have our own homegrown incarcerated, maintained at the pleasure of taxpayers' money and resources.

Australia welcomes migrants who are law-abiding and contribute to our prosperity and wellbeing.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

People hoping to make Australia home should be of good character, with no past criminal record.

Coming to Australia is a privilege, not a right, with no intention to carry out crimes which impact our security.

Since colonisation, Australia has been built upon the lives and contributions of our immigrant populations.

Those coming here for a new beginning must play by the rules, or "there's the door": "Con-Air" is boarding.

 

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

australian politics jacinda ardern letters to the editior new zealand politics
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused “slasher” claims neighbour provoked her with brick

        Premium Content Accused “slasher” claims neighbour provoked her with brick

        Crime “There is more than meets the eye to this allegation,” defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said.

        Accused stalker climbed onto to victim’s worm farm, naked

        Premium Content Accused stalker climbed onto to victim’s worm farm, naked

        Crime A man accused of stalking his neighbour allegedly climbed on top of his fence...

        Drink-driver hit pedestrian at Yeppoon shopping centre

        Premium Content Drink-driver hit pedestrian at Yeppoon shopping centre

        News Roderick William Sommerville was drink-driving when his vehicle hit a female...

        LETTERS: time for elected officials to deliver for Rocky

        Premium Content LETTERS: time for elected officials to deliver for Rocky

        News Now that the last election is out of the way, it‘s time for the newly elected...