LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Senior citizens ‘left bitterly disappointed’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
7th Sep 2020 8:18 PM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

SENIOR CITIZENS ‘LEFT BITTERLY DISAPPOINTED’

My office has been inundated with calls from senior citizens who have been left bitterly disappointed by the Premier’s COVID-19 vote grab via the Home Assist Secure grant.

In June this year, the Premier announced with great fanfare the Home Assist Secure Grants of $5000.

As with the Small Business Grant, this grant was oversubscribed showing the lack of understanding of the real world displayed by the Labor Government.

Some $10 million dollars was the total offering so there could only be 2000 Queenslanders who could receive this grant, or 21 in each electorate.

In the Callide Electorate alone, there are more than 8000 households with residents over the age of 60.

Even if 1 per cent of those households applied, it was clear that a lot of senior citizens would be left disheartened.

This is just another example of the mismanagement of money so readily displayed by the Palaszczuk Government.

Our senior citizens deserve better treatment than waiting months for a text message to tell them that they were unsuccessful in applying for much needed safety repairs to their homes.

Colin Boyce,

Member for Callide.

Harry's View
Harry's View

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

