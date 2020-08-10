Menu
Letters to the Editor

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Start work on Yeppoon Road now

Melanie Plane
10th Aug 2020 7:00 PM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

IN RELATION to the story of the Rockhampton – Yeppoon Rd upgrade, I see

that strategic planning started in 2017 and now after three years and many

accidents later no building of the road has started.

Now they will spend $10 million on a Business Case Development.

Could someone please tell me why you would need a Business Case for a piece of infrastructure, it is not a business it is a road.

It sounds to me like $10 million of paper shuffling to keep some bureaucrats in a job.

After three years the planning must be done so spend the $10 million on the road and start building.

Pleeeeese.

Col Power, Farnborough.

HARRY’S VIEW ON PLAN TO FAST-TRACK ROCKY-YEPPOON RD UPGRADE

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Why does Brittany and Barry think Canberra is an ATM. Their proposed unfunded projects should be paid by State funds not Federal. Time to explain where all the money was wasted.

harry bruce cartoon morning bulletin letters to the editor sms to the editor yeppoon road upgrade
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

