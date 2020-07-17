LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Support for Farm Safety Council

Letter writer Paul Zapata supports the creation in Victoria of a Farm Safety Council, and would like to see something similar in Queensland.

Letter writer Paul Zapata supports the creation in Victoria of a Farm Safety Council, and would like to see something similar in Queensland.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Farm Safety Council welcomed

IT”S a shocking fact that the agricultural sector is still overly represented in fatality statistics, with more than one in five work-related deaths occurring in the sector nationally, the highest fatality rate of any Australian industry.

As part of National Farm Safety Week (July 20-25), the Victorian Government recently announced a Farm Safety Council made up of representatives from unions and other government and non-government originations that focuses on the health and wellbeing of farmers and their families.

This group will provide advice to government and the agriculture sector on reducing injuries and deaths on farms in Victoria.

As a work safety advocate, I commend this move and would strongly support a similar program in Queensland to promote safety best practice in our vitally important agriculture sector.

Paul Zapata, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, Rockhampton

Larger reduction expected

I refer to the article on July 1 regarding the revised energy cost that will save households about 23c a day, and about 20c a day for small businesses.

Firstly, I would have expected a much larger reduction in our electricity charges due to the projected reduction in energy costs.

I have calculated that since the 2008/09 electricity prices, a total of around $5.2 billion, referred to as Community Service Obligation (CSOs), has been given to Ergon as compensation for the shortfall in revenue so as to be compliant with the Government’s Uniform Tariff Policy.

The UTP provides that, wherever possible, customers of the same class should pay no more for their electricity, regardless of their geographic location.

We are told that these CSOs of around $500 million a year are to subsidise Ergon Energy for the higher network costs associated with supplying electricity over long distances to a low-density customer base.

That’s a very large sum of our money being spent year after year.

I guess that many business owners would perhaps welcome a “one off” subsidy of around half a billion dollars for just one year of trading, let alone about half a billion dollars year after year for 11 years.

Despite these subsidies, since 2008/09 we have seen households tariff 11 increase from 16.291c a kWh to 23.932c and the service fee increase from 20.581c a day to a massive 99.744c.

Tariff 33 has increased from 9.779c to 17.964c a kWh, and tariff 31, a once economical night rate, has increased from 6.644c to 16.425c a kWh.

Small businesses have seen their tariff 20 costs increase from 18.249c to 25.584c a kWh and the service fee increase from 37.348c to a massive 141.093c a day.

Finally, one could rightly ask is the geographic location of regional Queenslanders the only reason why such a massive amount of taxpayers money is given to Ergon Energy year after year in order for our electricity costs to comply with the UTP?

Note; Above tariff rates are inclusive of GST.

John Blanchfield, Frenchville

HARRY’S VIEW ON NQ FIRST’S PUSH FOR GRACEMERE HIGH SCHOOL