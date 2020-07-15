LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Terrific support’ for CQ event

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Successful Brangus Camp

CONGRATULATIONS must go to Brad and Vicki Hanson and their great band of assistants for the very successful staging of the first Brangus Youth Camp at Biloela Showgrounds.

Terrific support from sponsors, cattle donors, judges and instructors - many from the Callide and North Burnett areas - all helped to make it a great success.

As a member of the first Brangus Committee, it was a great event to witness and I am sure the participants derived a lot from their three days.

Well done to all.

- Bruce Burnham, Monto

Black lives apparently do not mater to other blacks in Chicago

BLM apparently do not mater to other blacks in Chicago — We wonder why?

At least 60 people were shot, 13 fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, predominantly in black neighbourhoods, up 76 percent against the same time last year at that point.

Innocent people standing in the street are randomly shot from passing cars.

- G J May, Forestdale

HARRY’S VIEW ON KEPPEL KRAKEN SAFETY FEARS

Livingstone Shire Council is investigating the merits of installing cushioning on all concrete surfaces of the Keppel Kraken that have sharp edges in wet areas.

Keppel Kraken toon

SMS TO THE EDITOR

MOOSE, DEPOT HILL. Got three pizzas from the only reasonably priced franchise 14/7. Looked like road kill and been run over by a heavy duty steam roller. Absolute swill.

P.B, FRECHVILLE. French Ave resident, your dogs have been barking for a few hours now. Shut them up!Fantastic job done there council. Not. Kept awake.

ANON. He’s been in Queensland parliament for six years and yet Mark Bailey seems to still be stuck on Campbell Newman. If he’s out of ideas, Mark should probably quit while he’s ahead. (Now I’ll expect his Labor hatchet brigade to come attacking me).